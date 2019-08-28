You are here

Home > Real Estate

Happy ending for S$401.9m collective sale of City Towers in Bukit Timah

Wed, Aug 28, 2019 - 11:36 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

City Towers.jpg
The collective sale of freehold residential development City Towers along Bukit Timah Road has been successfully completed for S$401.9 million on Aug 27.
PHOTO: COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL

THE sale of City Towers in Bukit Timah has finally been completed at its fourth en bloc attempt and after a pair of sibling owners initially attempted to block the deal.

Sale of the District 10 freehold site for S$401.9 million to a unit linked to Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing was completed on Aug 27, real estate firm Colliers International announced in a press statement on Wednesday.

Depending on the size of their unit, each residential owner stands to receive S$2.78 million to S$11.5 million from the successful sale. The sale price - which is more than 13 per cent above the owners' reserve price - works out to a land rate of about S$1,847 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), after factoring in a development charge of S$3.5 million.

The collective sale tender for City Tower was launched on Jan 4 last year and attracted seven competitive bids, with Japura Development, linked to Mr Li's Cheung Kong empire, the top bidder.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But the sale hit a snag after the siblings, who owed two units at City Towers, filed their objections to the High Court. The duo, however, withdrew their objections and the sale order approving the collective sale was issued in May this year. The Business Times reported then that the siblings' objections had affected their mother, who also owned a unit in City Towers and had already bought a new home.

The 17-storey development comprises 77 units of apartments and maisonettes, a penthouse unit and a shop unit. It has a land area of 9,711.3 square metres (about 104,531 sq ft), with a proposed total gross floor area of 20,393.7 sq m (about 219,516 sq ft).

City Towers, which is near the Newton and Stevens MRT stations, is located in an enclave of private residential apartments and landed housing estates in District 10.

Tang Wei Leng, managing director at Colliers, said: "We are happy to have successfully concluded this collective sale for the owners. This is their fourth attempt and the success is a happy outcome."

M Singh, chairman of the City Towers collective sale committee, added: "Collective sale journeys tend to be long and complex, and the owners are heartened that the sale is finally completed. We are delighted that Colliers has more than delivered on the mandate from owners, achieving a premium above the reserve price. In addition, we would like to thank all parties involved in this deal particularly our lawyers for their professionalism and the owners for their support and patience."

Real Estate

Hong Kong investors shun Singapore for homes in Malaysia, Taiwan

Singapore is tops for HK real estate investors in H1

Oxley Q4 profit dives 81% on lower revenue

Wing Tai's profits for Q4, full year take big tumble

Hong Kong protests fuel interest in New Zealand, Australia luxury homes

Bukit Sembawang Estates' Luxus Hills opens for preview on Aug 30

Editor's Choice

nz_housing_280819.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore mortgages may resist global rates downtrend - for now

BT_20190828_FLDFS28_3875522-0001.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Transport

DFS to quit liquor, tobacco business at Changi Airport

nz_construction_280820.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Will golden age for construction firms return?

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_dbs_280872.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS, CapitaLand among 9 Singapore firms in Forbes Asia’s Best Over A Billion list

nz_housing_280819.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore mortgages may resist global rates downtrend - for now

Aug 28, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Wing Tai, Oxley, Heeton, Tiong Seng

nz_hk_280857.jpg
Aug 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Hong Kong good citizenship applications jump as people eye exit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly