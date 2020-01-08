You are here

JLL hires ex-CBRE veteran as head of valuation and advisory services for S-E Asia

Wed, Jan 08, 2020 - 1:18 PM
Mr Crawford has 20 years of experience in valuation and advisory services, including 13 years in Asia.
PHOTO: JLL

JLL has hired a former CBRE executive director as head of valuation and advisory services for South-east Asia. James Crawford's appointment starts from January 2020, the property consultancy said on Wednesday.

Mr Crawford has 20 years of experience in valuation and advisory services, including 13 years in Asia. His work spans all major asset classes and alternative asset classes, with a focus on data centres.

The industry veteran will be responsible for valuation services activities across South-east Asia, with a focus on coordinating and growing JLL's service delivery across Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines, the company said. He will also manage JLL's expansion into Malaysia.

Based in Singapore, Mr Crawford will report to John Talbot, head of valuation and advisory services, JLL Asia Pacific; and Chris Fossick, chief executive officer, JLL South-east Asia.

Mr Crawford will work closely with the firm's institutional valuations team, assisting clients with cross border interests who are seeking valuation best practice and consistency, particularly in non-core markets.

Most recently, he was an executive director with CBRE, serving as head of valuation and advisory services for Singapore and the international valuation, Asia function. Prior to that, Mr Crawford was director, international valuation, Asia at CBRE for eight years according to his LinkedIn profile.

CBRE had snagged a new head of valuation and advisory services for Singapore in November from Knight Frank.

