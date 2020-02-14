You are here

No award of tender for Woodlands industrial site

Fri, Feb 14, 2020 - 2:44 PM
Fri, Feb 14, 2020 - 2:44 PM

JTC Corp on Friday said it will not award the tender for the industrial site at Woodland Industrial Park E7/E8.

Only one bid was received for the site, but it was not accepted as the price offered was below the reserve price, JTC said in a statement.

The tender was launched on Nov 26, 2019 and closed on Jan 21, 2020.

The site has a 20-year tenure and spans an area of 0.77 hectare. It is zoned B2 for industrial use with a 2.5 gross plot ratio.

It was the third of four confirmed list sites released under the second half of the 2019 industrial government land sales programme.

Real Estate

