No award of tender for Woodlands industrial site

JTC Corp on Friday said it will not award the tender for the industrial site at Woodland Industrial Park E7/E8.

Only one bid was received for the site, but it was not accepted as the price offered was below the reserve price, JTC said in a statement.

The tender was launched on Nov 26, 2019 and closed on Jan 21, 2020.

The site has a 20-year tenure and spans an area of 0.77 hectare. It is zoned B2 for industrial use with a 2.5 gross plot ratio.

It was the third of four confirmed list sites released under the second half of the 2019 industrial government land sales programme.