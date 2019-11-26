JTC launches Woodlands Industrial Park site for tender

The Woodlands Industrial Park site (highlighted in grey) is the third of four confirmed list sites for the second half of JTC's 2019 IGLS programme.

JTC has launched a Woodlands Industrial Park site for tender under the second half of its 2019 Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) programme.

Woodlands Industrial Park E7/E8 has a 20-year tenure and a site area of 0.77 hectare.

It is zoned B2 for industrial purposes and has a 2.5 gross plot ratio.

The site is the third of four confirmed list sites for the second half of the 2019 IGLS programme.

The tender will close at 11am on Jan 21, 2020.

This follows JTC's late October launch of a Tuas West Avenue site, the second of the four sites.