Semi-detached house near Orchard put on market for S$7.8m

A FREEHOLD two-storey semi-detached house at 61 Jalan Kelawar has been offered for sale by tender, marketing agent Knight Frank Singapore said on Monday.

Offers are expected at around S$7.8 million, which translates to about S$2,529 per square foot (psf) based on the site area of 3,100 square feet (sq ft).

The property is located within a residential enclave near the Orchard Road shopping belt. On foot, it is about 10 minutes to both Orchard MRT station and the upcoming Orchard Boulevard MRT station.

The house's immediate vicinity is predominantly residential in nature, including landed homes and condominium developments, Knight Frank said.

Ian Loh, Knight Frank Singapore's head of capital markets for land and building, collective and strata sales, said there continues to be "very strong interest for high-end homes and landed houses".

In the third quarter of this year, wealthy buyers snapped up more than 540 landed homes, marking the strongest quarterly figure since Q2 2018, according to data from OrangeTee & Tie.

Knight Frank's Mr Loh added that landed homes in close proximity to Orchard Road are rarely available, so he expects the property to attract keen interest.

The house is regular in shape and has a nine-metre frontage along Jalan Kelawar.

Its site is zoned "residential, two-storey semi-detached" under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Master Plan 2019.

The tender will close at 3pm on Dec 22.

Nearby, a freehold two-storey semi-detached house was also launched for sale in October, carrying a guide price of about S$12 million. Located along Jalan Kelawar and bounded by Orchard Boulevard, Grange Road and Paterson Road, the property sits on land spanning about 4,896 sq ft. Its indicative price tag works out to around S$2,450 psf, sole marketing agent Edmund Tie said last month.