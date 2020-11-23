You are here

Home > Real Estate

Semi-detached house near Orchard put on market for S$7.8m

Mon, Nov 23, 2020 - 3:41 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

61 Jalan Kelawar_3000px.jpg
The house is regular in shape and has a nine-metre frontage along Jalan Kelawar. Its tender will close at 3pm on Dec 22.
PHOTO: KNIGHT FRANK

A FREEHOLD two-storey semi-detached house at 61 Jalan Kelawar has been offered for sale by tender, marketing agent Knight Frank Singapore said on Monday.

Offers are expected at around S$7.8 million, which translates to about S$2,529 per square foot (psf) based on the site area of 3,100 square feet (sq ft).

The property is located within a residential enclave near the Orchard Road shopping belt. On foot, it is about 10 minutes to both Orchard MRT station and the upcoming Orchard Boulevard MRT station.

The house's immediate vicinity is predominantly residential in nature, including landed homes and condominium developments, Knight Frank said.

Ian Loh, Knight Frank Singapore's head of capital markets for land and building, collective and strata sales, said there continues to be "very strong interest for high-end homes and landed houses".

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In the third quarter of this year, wealthy buyers snapped up more than 540 landed homes, marking the strongest quarterly figure since Q2 2018, according to data from OrangeTee & Tie.

Knight Frank's Mr Loh added that landed homes in close proximity to Orchard Road are rarely available, so he expects the property to attract keen interest.

The house is regular in shape and has a nine-metre frontage along Jalan Kelawar.

Its site is zoned "residential, two-storey semi-detached" under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Master Plan 2019.

The tender will close at 3pm on Dec 22.

Nearby, a freehold two-storey semi-detached house was also launched for sale in October, carrying a guide price of about S$12 million. Located along Jalan Kelawar and bounded by Orchard Boulevard, Grange Road and Paterson Road, the property sits on land spanning about 4,896 sq ft. Its indicative price tag works out to around S$2,450 psf, sole marketing agent Edmund Tie said last month.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

New Bridge Road shophouse, home to Song Fa Bak Kut Teh, up for sale

Sabana Reit not convening EGM requisitioned by fund managers

Ascendas Reit opens preferential offering; completes US office acquisition

Keppel's business units get new leaders

Evergrande, property management unit seek HK$15.8b in IPO

In US, booming real estate market highlights rich-poor divide

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 23, 2020 03:45 PM
Consumer

Danone to cut up to 2,000 jobs, aiming to save S$1.6b

[PARIS] Danone will cut as many as 2,000 jobs, including one in four positions at its global headquarters, as the...

Nov 23, 2020 03:44 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares close at record high as Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix surge

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed at a record high on Monday, as heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix...

Nov 23, 2020 03:34 PM
Government & Economy

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported; no local patients for 13th day

[SINGAPORE] There were five new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon (Nov 23), all of which are imported....

Nov 23, 2020 03:24 PM
Technology

US moves to ban tech exports to 89 Chinese firms, Reuters says

[NEW YORK] The Trump administration is close to issuing a list of 89 Chinese aerospace and other companies that...

Nov 23, 2020 03:17 PM
Transport

Shanghai airport mass testing staff after virus cases reported

[BEIJING] Staff at Shanghai's biggest international airport are facing mass testing after a small outbreak of Covid-...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Sembmarine shoots up 9%, partly led by renewed merger hopes

Stocks to watch: SIA, Ascendas Reit, Keppel, Sabana Reit, ESR-Reit, OCBC, SPH

Singaporeans' financial health under strain from Covid-19, with a third facing difficulty in home loan repayments: poll

Singapore Medical Council may take legal action against DoctorxDentist

Keppel's business units get new leaders

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for