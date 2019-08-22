You are here

Senoko Drive industrial site tender not awarded after 2 rejected bids

Thu, Aug 22, 2019 - 12:59 PM
THE tender for a JTC industrial site at Senoko Drive will not be awarded after bids for the parcel came in below its reserve price.

JTC said it received two bids for the 1.22 hectare site, which site has a tenure of 30 years and a gross plot ratio of 2.5.

The site is zoned for Business-2 food use only and is the last of five confirmed list sites for the first half of 2019 Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) programme.

Its tender was launched on May 28 and closed on July 23.

