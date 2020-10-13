You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore condo resale volume up 0.4% in September: SRX

Tue, Oct 13, 2020 - 11:36 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

file6uco932idhu1eqj38x3.jpg
A unit at Le Nouvel Ardmore fetched the highest transacted price of S$16.2 million in September.
ST PHOTO: LIM SIN THAI

RESALE volume of non-landed private homes in Singapore rose 0.4 per cent to about 1,286 units resold in September 2020, from 1,281 units resold in August 2020.

Volumes were up 62.8 per cent from September 2019 and 64.5 per cent higher than the five-year average volumes for the month of September.

Overall prices meanwhile, edged up 0.1 per cent month on month and year on year.

By region, resale prices in the core central region (CCR) were up 0.5 per cent on the month and up 0.8 per cent in the rest of central region (RCR) or city fringes. Resale prices in the outside of central region (OCR) dropped 0.5 per cent.

On a year-on-year basis, condo prices in the RCR and OCR rose 1 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively, while CCR prices fell by 4 per cent.

SEE ALSO

Relief period extended for parties unable to fulfil contracts due to Covid-19

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In terms of resale volume in September 2020, 56.4 per cent was from the OCR, 25.3 per cent from the RCR and 18.3 per cent from the CCR.

A unit at Le Nouvel Ardmore fetched the highest transacted price in the month at S$16.2 million. In the RCR, the highest transacted price was for a unit at Camelot By The Water resold for S$5.1 million. In the OCR, the highest transacted price was for a unit at The Trilinq resold for S$4.8 million.

SRX said the overall transaction over X-value (TOX) for September was zero, up S$3,000 from August 2020.

District 15 (East Coast, Marine Parade) and District 21 (Clementi Park, Upper Bukit Timah) posted the highest median TOX at positive S$10,000, while District 26 (Mandai, Upper Thomson) posted the lowest median TOX at negative S$13,800.

TOX measures how much a buyer is overpaying (positive value) or underpaying (negative value) for a property based on SRX's computer-generated market value. The data includes only districts with more than 10 resale transactions.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Analysts see 'balanced fundamentals' in Singapore's private property market

Shortage of homes in Berlin despite rent freeze

Warehouse landlords biggest gainers of rising e-commerce in Asean: DBS

BuildTech Asia Digital Series to take place virtually on Oct 14-15

New York's commercial rents are far too high

Relief period extended for parties unable to fulfil contracts due to Covid-19

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 13, 2020 11:43 AM
Life & Culture

Peru opens Machu Picchu for a single Japanese tourist after almost 7-month wait

[LIMA] Peru opened the ruins of Machu Picchu for a single Japanese tourist after he waited almost seven months to...

Oct 13, 2020 11:39 AM
Consumer

Takeda group begins manufacturing Covid-19 plasma treatment ahead of approval

[NEW YORK] The Takeda Pharmaceutical Co-led group that is developing a blood plasma treatment for Covid-19 has...

Oct 13, 2020 11:23 AM
Consumer

Catching coronavirus outside is rare but not impossible

[WASHINGTON] Almost all documented coronavirus transmissions have occurred indoors, but experts say that wearing a...

Oct 13, 2020 11:23 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets slip as vaccine halt dents optimism

[HONG KONG] Asian markets mostly fell on Tuesday as investors took a breather after the previous day's rally, with...

Oct 13, 2020 11:17 AM
Garage

Snowflake signs Goldman as customer in push for banking deals

[SAN FRANCISCO] Snowflake, a software maker whose stock debuted with the biggest US initial public offering (IPO) in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Tee International, Parkson Retail Asia, Fabchem, SGX

If SIA needs more cash, it should tap travellers instead of investors

Singapore stocks inch higher at open; STI up 0.1%

Auditor issues disclaimer of opinion on Tee International's finances

Indoor playground SuperPark Singapore has closed down

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for