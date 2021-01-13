You are here

Tanjong Pagar shophouse up for sale with S$10.2m indicative price

Wed, Jan 13, 2021 - 11:40 AM
Located in the central business district, the property is a four-minute walk from Tanjong Pagar MRT station and the upcoming Maxwell MRT station.
PHOTO: JLL

A THREE-STOREY conservation shophouse with attic at 91 Tanjong Pagar Road is up for sale via expression of interest with an indicative price of S$10.2 million, exclusive marketing agent JLL said on Wednesday.

This translates to S$2,615 per square foot based on an estimated gross floor area of 3,900 square feet (sq ft). The shophouse, which prominently fronts the bustling Tanjong Pagar Road, has a land area of 1,292 sq ft.

It is zoned for commercial use under the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) Master Plan 2019, which means foreigners are eligible to purchase the property with no additional buyer's stamp duty and seller's stamp duty payable.

JLL capital markets director Ong Zhen Hao said the shophouse is fully tenanted and has attributes including regular, column-free floor plates, generous ceiling heights and sufficient windows to allow for natural lighting.

Nestled in the central business district, the property is a four-minute walk from Tanjong Pagar MRT station and the upcoming Maxwell MRT station. It is also near Michelin-lauded restaurants such as Tippling Club, Gattopardo and The Blue Ginger.

Mr Ong said Tanjong Pagar has traditionally been an appealing locale to astute investors, who are mainly drawn to the buzz that has grown even stronger in recent years.

"It has established itself as the go-to location for bridal boutiques and refreshing food and beverage concepts. At the heart of all this is 91 Tanjong Pagar Road, which is strategically positioned to benefit from the high footfall," he added.

The expression of interest exercise for 91 Tanjong Pagar Road will close on Feb 25, 3pm.

