The Avenir condo in River Valley to launch this weekend

Wed, Jan 08, 2020 - 3:50 PM
A show suite image of The Avenir which offers spacious layouts with views towards the city or the Singapore River.
PHOTO: HONG LEONG HOLDINGS

APARTMENTS at The Avenir in District 9's River Valley area, jointly developed by Hong Leong Holdings Limited, mainboard-listed GuocoLand and Hong Realty (Private) Limited, will be available for sale to the public on Jan 11.

Early-bird prices for the 376-unit freehold condominium start from S$2,930 per square foot (psf) for one- to three-bedroom units, and from S$3,030 psf for four-bedroom units including those with a family room.

Apartment sizes range from 527 square feet (sq ft) for a one-bedroom apartment to 2,411 sq ft for a four-bedroom unit.

The Avenir is scheduled to obtain its temporary occupation permit on Aug 1, 2025.

About 400 visitors attended the condo's preview during the weekend of Jan 4, according to Betsy Chng, head of sales and marketing at Hong Leong Holdings.

The visitors at the preview were mostly Singaporeans from the nearby Districts 10 and 11, as well as foreigners from China, Taiwan and Hong Kong looking to invest in Singapore's high-end properties, Ms Chng said.

The property is built on the 129,648 sq ft freehold site of the former Pacific Mansion condo, which the trio of developers had acquired in March 2018 for S$980 million. That was the biggest collective sale in a more than a decade, according to CBRE which brokered the deal.

The Avenir is a short distance away from the upcoming Great World City MRT station and the Great World City mall. Nearby schools include Eton House Pre-School, Odyssey The Global Pre-School and River Valley Primary School which is within a 1 kilometre radius of the project.

Its sales gallery is located at the junction of Upper Cross Street and Chin Swee Road.

Shares of GuocoLand were down S$0.02 or 1 per cent to S$1.95 as at 3.21pm on Wednesday.

Another freehold condo, The Van Holland in District 10, will also start its public sale this weekend.

