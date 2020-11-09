You are here

Home > Real Estate

Two Craig Road conservation shophouses for sale with S$31m guide price

Mon, Nov 09, 2020 - 4:04 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

38, 39 Craig Road.jpg
The shophouses are fully tenanted to businesses including a Michelin-starred restaurant on the ground floor and multinational corporations on the upper floors, Savills said.
PHOTO: Savills Singapore

TWO conservation shophouses along Craig Road have been offered for sale with a total guide price of S$31 million, exclusive marketing agent Savills Singapore said on Monday.

The price tag translates to about S$3,157 per square foot based on an estimated built-up area of 9,817 square feet (sq ft).

The pair - located at 38 and 39 Craig Road - sits on a combined leasehold land area of about 3,726 sq ft. The site's 99-year lease started in July 1989.

The plot is zoned for commercial use within the Chinatown-Tanjong Pagar conservation area, Savills said.

The three-storey heritage shophouses with attic also feature a terrace garden and a private courtyard.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The duo is fully tenanted to businesses including a Michelin-starred restaurant on the ground floor and multinational corporations on the upper floors, Savills said.

The properties are situated between the Duxton Hill and Keong Saik Road food and beverage enclave, and are about a six-minutes walk from the upcoming Maxwell MRT station.

Yap Hui Yee, director of investment sales and capital markets at Savills Singapore, noted that the shophouses' immediate vicinity is "undergoing rejuvenation". For instance, the former Chinatown Plaza site along Craig Road will be redeveloped into a mixed-use project, and the Urban Redevelopment Authority has granted outline planning permission for service apartment with commercial use.

Nearby, American burger chain Shake Shack also recently opened its second outlet, on Neil Road.

The two shophouses on Craig Road underwent a "major refurbishment" in 2017, and now has marble and oak wood finishing, said Savills.

Foreigners and companies are eligible to buy the pair with no additional buyer's stamp duty or seller's stamp duty imposed.

The sale will be conducted through an expression of interest exercise, which closes on Dec 8 at 3pm.

READ MORE: Market for shophouses wakes up in the third quarter

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

Property firm Connells makes initial approach on Countrywide buyout

Aspen proposes placement to raise up to S$23.8m as firm eyes mainboard transfer

China Evergrande says ending reorganisation plan with Shenzhen Real Estate

Singapore hits pause on building new data centres; short-term rents up

Sub-1% mortgages draw well-heeled borrowers

S$1.65m can get you a home on Sentosa

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 9, 2020 05:32 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 4.68...

Nov 9, 2020 05:23 PM
Consumer

China's meat imports seen surging to record on pork shortages

[SHANGHAI] China's meat imports this year are on track to reach the highest ever as the world's top pork consumer...

Nov 9, 2020 05:16 PM
Real Estate

Property firm Connells makes initial approach on Countrywide buyout

[BENGALURU] British real estate agent Countrywide Plc said on Monday real estate management firm Connells Ltd has...

Nov 9, 2020 05:07 PM
Government & Economy

Suu Kyi's party claims victory in Myanmar as vote tally shows lead

[YANGON] Myanmar's ruling party said on Monday it had won enough seats in parliament to form the next government,...

Nov 9, 2020 04:45 PM
Companies & Markets

Singtel associate Intouch in dispute with Thai ministry over satellite

SINGAPORE Telecommunication's associate Intouch Holdings Public Company Limited has received a notice of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

S$1.65m can get you a home on Sentosa

Singapore hits pause on building new data centres; short-term rents up

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades Singapore banks; dividends back in focus

US Election 2020: 'It's the economy, stupid'

Brokers' take: Aviation a drag on SingPost's recovery, say analysts

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for