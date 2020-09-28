You are here

BT EXCLUSIVE

URA restricts re-issue of option to purchase for same unit

Mon, Sep 28, 2020 - 11:06 AM
UPDATED Mon, Sep 28, 2020 - 1:05 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has restricted the re-issuing of options to purchase (OTPs) to buyers of the same unit.
With effect from Monday, URA's Controller of Housing will impose new conditions in the sale licences issued to housing developers, it said.

These include...

