3 to be charged in Singapore over use of de-registered vehicles 

The offences were committed between 2024 and 2025; two of them involved crossing land checkpoints

The penalties for keeping or using de-registered vehicles were recently increased in February. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Three men aged between 56 and 63 will be charged, in separate cases, relating to the use of de-registered vehicles in Singapore and Malaysia, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Wednesday (May 13).

A 62-year-old Singaporean man will be charged with using an unregistered, uninsured and unlicensed vehicle, and using a vehicle with false identification marks.

The vehicle was allegedly used to navigate Woodlands Checkpoint on multiple occasions between 2024 and 2025.

A 63-year-old male permanent resident will be charged for using and permitting the use of a de-registered vehicle, among other offences. An investigation showed that a de-registered vehicle was used multiple times to cross Singapore’s land checkpoints.

Both men will be charged in court on Jun 4.

Another 56-year-old Singaporean man will be charged in court on May 14 for abetting and permitting the use of de-registered vehicles and exhibiting fake identification marks.

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Penalties increased

The penalties for keeping or using de-registered vehicles were recently increased in February. Currently, first-time offenders may be fined up to S$20,000 and/or imprisoned for up to two years, with penalties doubled for repeat offenders.

Reports of illegal activities involving the use, abetment and permitting the use of unregistered vehicles have been on the rise in recent times. LTA said that it investigated more than 122 cases and seized 55 vehicles since January 2026.

In April, nine men were reported to be under investigation for offences involving operating de-registered vehicles and driving without valid licences. In February, a 16-year-old woman was investigated for operating a de-registered motorcycle without a valid licence.

In February, Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow told Parliament that there were 245 cases involving de-registered vehicles in 2025, compared with 75 and 39 cases in 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Vehicles that reach the end of their legal lifespan – typically when their Certificate of Entitlement ceases – must be de-registered. This involves proving that the vehicle has been scrapped, stored at an Export Processing Zone or exported.