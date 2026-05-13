The Business Times
business-time-50

3 to be charged in Singapore over use of de-registered vehicles 

The offences were committed between 2024 and 2025; two of them involved crossing land checkpoints

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Derryn Wong

Derryn Wong

Published Wed, May 13, 2026 · 05:18 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • The penalties for keeping or using de-registered vehicles were recently increased in February.
    • The penalties for keeping or using de-registered vehicles were recently increased in February. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Three men aged between 56 and 63 will be charged, in separate cases, relating to the use of de-registered vehicles in Singapore and Malaysia, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Wednesday (May 13).

    A 62-year-old Singaporean man will be charged with using an unregistered, uninsured and unlicensed vehicle, and using a vehicle with false identification marks.

    The vehicle was allegedly used to navigate Woodlands Checkpoint on multiple occasions between 2024 and 2025.

    A 63-year-old male permanent resident will be charged for using and permitting the use of a de-registered vehicle, among other offences. An investigation showed that a de-registered vehicle was used multiple times to cross Singapore’s land checkpoints.

    Both men will be charged in court on Jun 4.

    Another 56-year-old Singaporean man will be charged in court on May 14 for abetting and permitting the use of de-registered vehicles and exhibiting fake identification marks.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    Penalties increased

    The penalties for keeping or using de-registered vehicles were recently increased in February. Currently, first-time offenders may be fined up to S$20,000 and/or imprisoned for up to two years, with penalties doubled for repeat offenders.

    Reports of illegal activities involving the use, abetment and permitting the use of unregistered vehicles have been on the rise in recent times. LTA said that it investigated more than 122 cases and seized 55 vehicles since January 2026.

    In April, nine men were reported to be under investigation for offences involving operating de-registered vehicles and driving without valid licences. In February, a 16-year-old woman was investigated for operating a de-registered motorcycle without a valid licence.

    In February, Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow told Parliament that there were 245 cases involving de-registered vehicles in 2025, compared with 75 and 39 cases in 2024 and 2023, respectively.

    Vehicles that reach the end of their legal lifespan – typically when their Certificate of Entitlement ceases – must be de-registered. This involves proving that the vehicle has been scrapped, stored at an Export Processing Zone or exported.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    CrimeCars

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Longest-serving chief minister Taib Mahmud’s legacy looms large over Sarawak as a family feud over his estate threatens to expose skeleton’s in the eastern state’s political closet.

    On the board but frozen out: The Taib family feud tearing Sarawak construction giant apart

    State-level minimum purchase thresholds push foreign buyers towards higher-value properties, while consent rules and other restrictions further narrow the pool of homes available to them.

    That ‘cheap’ Malaysia condo could cost Singapore buyers far more than they think

    The Business Times looks at what is fuelling the surge in these tiny tech counters, and whether the momentum can last.

    These little-known SGX tech stocks are beating the market. What’s driving them up? 

    The benchmark Jakarta Composite Index dropped as much as 1.7% intraday to its lowest level since late April 2025.

    Indonesia equities plunge as MSCI removal triggers broad sell-off; tycoon-linked stocks hit hardest

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More