HDB owners get a 15% rebate; private property owners will get 10%, capped at S$100

The rebates will be automatically offset against any property tax payable in the 2027 bill. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The government will provide a one-off property tax rebate for all owner-occupied residential owners next year, with Housing & Development Board (HDB) flat owners receiving a 15 per cent rebate, and private residential property owners getting 10 per cent, capped at S$100.

The 2027 rebate marks the fifth consecutive year of such moves, which started in 2023, the same year the government began phasing in higher property taxes.

While the rebate rates for next year remain the same as in 2026, the cap for private residential properties has been lowered from S$500.

The Ministry of Finance and the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore said on Monday (Nov 23) that the rebate will help to cushion property tax payments for Singaporeans amid cost-of-living concerns.

They added that, as part of yearly reviews, the annual values (AVs) of HDB flats have been updated to better reflect the prevailing market rents in their respective towns.

“Together with the current property tax rates, our overall residential property tax system remains progressive.”

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The rebates will be automatically offset against any property tax payable in the 2027 bill, which they will receive by December 2026. These bills will be due by Jan 31, 2027.

The authorities said that after the property tax rebate, owner-occupiers living in three-room and larger HDB flats will see an average property tax increase of about S$2 to S$4 each month.

Meanwhile, most owner-occupiers living in private residential properties will see an average increase of about S$6 a month.

All one and two-room HDB owner-occupiers will continue to be exempted from paying property tax.

In Budget 2022, the government announced more progressive property tax rates from 2023, with higher value and non-owner-occupied residential properties being taxed at higher rates. It also continued to revise the AVs of most residential properties as part of the annual review.

To mitigate the increase in property tax payable amid global inflation and cost of living concerns, the government then gave a one-off rebate equivalent to 60 per cent of the 2023 property tax bill, up to S$60.

It similarly announced one-off property tax rebates for 2024 – when the second and final step of the property tax rate increase took effect – as well as 2025 and 2026.