Allianz’s reported HSBC Life bid reflects race for scale in Singapore’s competitive life insurance sector

HSBC has reportedly shortlisted Allianz, Sumitomo Life Insurance and Dai-ichi Life Holdings as bidders for the Singapore insurance unit

Consolidation trends are likely to persist in Singapore as insurers seek greater scale, says Fitch Ratings' Asia-Pacific insurance team. PHOTO: YEN MING JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Reports that Allianz has emerged as the front runner to acquire HSBC Holdings’ Singapore insurance unit highlight both the attractiveness of the Republic’s life insurance sector as well as the trend towards consolidation in the sector, say industry observers.

The development comes about 18 months after Allianz withdrew its proposed acquisition of a majority stake in Income Insurance.

The German insurer had made a pre-conditional offer to acquire at least 51 per cent of Income Insurance for 1.5 billion euros (S$2.1 billion), but abandoned the deal in December 2024 after the Singapore government said the transaction could not proceed on its proposed terms.

Now, the insurer appears to be renewing its efforts to expand in Singapore.

Allianz is reportedly the likeliest buyer for HSBC Life Singapore after outbidding other industry players, Bloomberg reported.

Allianz and HSBC are said to be finalising the details of a transaction that could be announced soon. HSBC is understood to have sought a valuation of as much as US$2 billion for the business.

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Discussions remain ongoing and no final decision has been made, with other bidders still interested in the asset.

An HSBC spokesperson told The Business Times that the bank “declines to comment on market speculation”.

“HSBC Life Singapore is under a strategic review, and no decision has been taken,” the spokesperson added.

HSBC noted that it remains committed to Singapore as an international wealth and wholesale banking hub.

“Singapore is crucial to HSBC’s strategy, and is a key focus for investment and growth for the group,” the spokesperson said.

A representative for Allianz also declined to comment, saying the insurer generally does not comment on market speculation.

Global ratings agency Fitch Ratings’ Asia-Pacific insurance team said that it does not expect Singapore’s competitive life insurance landscape to be materially reshaped by a single transaction.

“Nonetheless, we believe consolidation trends are likely to persist, as insurers seek greater scale, improved efficiency and stronger distribution capabilities to sustain profitability in the competitive market,” it said.

Fitch added that Singapore remains an attractive market and a strategic base for foreign insurers seeking expansion in South-east Asia, given its sound regulatory framework, stable economic environment and continued inflows of affluent and high-net-worth individuals.

These customer segments are key drivers of demand for wealth and protection products, which tend to generate higher margins for life insurers.

“The life insurance sector in Singapore is characterised by intense competition among strong domestic and international players, supported by robust capital positions and extensive distribution networks,” added the ratings agency.

HSBC had reportedly shortlisted Allianz, Sumitomo Life Insurance and Dai-ichi Life Holdings as bidders for the Singapore insurance unit.

Other insurers, including Sun Life Financial and Nippon Life Insurance, had also previously been linked to the process.

The lender began a strategic review of the business in January while reiterating that Singapore remains a priority market.