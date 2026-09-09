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Amara puts Sentosa luxury resort hotel up for sale at S$200 million: sources

The reported indicative selling price is nearly twice the asset’s valuation in 2025

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Published Wed, Sep 9, 2026 · 12:36 PM
    • The hotel is being marketed in an expression of interest exercise by property brokers Jones Lang LaSalle and Knight Frank.
    • The hotel is being marketed in an expression of interest exercise by property brokers Jones Lang LaSalle and Knight Frank. PHOTO: AMARA SANCTUARY SENTOSA

    [SINGAPORE] Amara Sanctuary Sentosa, a Singapore resort hotel located on former British army premises that date back to the 19th century, has been put up for sale ahead of a big revamp of the island it sits on, according to people familiar with the matter.

    The 140-room hotel has an indicative selling price of S$200 million, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

    That is nearly two times the asset’s valuation when Amara Holdings was taken private in 2025.

    The hotel is being marketed in an expression of interest exercise by property brokers Jones Lang LaSalle and Knight Frank, said the people, adding that the process closes on Oct 1.

    The property sits on leasehold land with a tenure that expires at end-2075, the people added.

    Representatives for Amara and JLL did not respond to emailed requests for comment. A Knight Frank spokesperson declined to comment.

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    Sentosa, Singapore’s premier resort island, attracts millions of visitors each year with its beaches, luxury hotels and casinos.

    However, parts of the tourism hub are struggling, with its Resorts World casino complex and high-end residential market facing headwinds.

    The city-state in July unveiled a sweeping plan to rejuvenate Sentosa and a nearby island with new leisure and lifestyle attractions over the next two decades.

    Amara Holdings was taken private in 2025 by a consortium that included two wealthy Singapore clans – the Teo family, whose members are part of Amara’s management, and the Cheng family, which controls local developer Wing Tai Holdings.

    Amara’s portfolio, spread across cities including Bangkok and Shanghai, comprises hospitality, commercial and residential developments. BLOOMBERG

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    HotelsAmara HoldingsSentosaHospitality

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