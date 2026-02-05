He is accused of forging nine receipts to show that S$1.9 million had been paid in full to Toyota distributor Borneo Motors for nine cars

The Autobahn Rent A Car office in Mountbatten last November. Car-sharing company Shariot is among the companies related to Autobahn that are mired in over S$300 million of debt. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] The director of private hire car rental company Autobahn Rent A Car, Tan Boon Kee, was on Thursday (Feb 5) charged with another count of forgery. Also known as Roy Tan, the 49-year-old is accused of creating nine fradulent receipts with the letterhead of Toyota distributor Borneo Motors. These, used allegedly for the purpose of cheating, were supposed to show that payment in full for nine cars, a sum totalling S$1.9 million, had been received by Borneo Motors.

This follows an earlier forgery charge laid before Tan on Jan 30, alongside another director of the company, Sanjay Kumar Rai, also for creating fake documents for the purpose of cheating. The two allegedly instructed a staff member to create a false receipt purporting to be from Hyundai dealer Komoco Motors, dated Nov 6, 2025, to show that payment for 10 cars had been completed.

Autobahn and its related companies, including car sharing service Shariot, were revealed last November to be mired in debt exceeding S$300 million; the sum was owed to more than 40 creditors, among them DBS, OCBC and UOB.

Autobahn and Shariot suspended their businesses after failing to obtain creditor protection in early January 2026.

On Jan 26, the two directors, Autobahn and four related companies were handed a freezing order amid accusations of fraud and bad faith. The two directors are currently in remand.