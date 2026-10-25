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Best World’s Dora Hoan to chair global direct selling body

She is the first person from the Asia-Pacific to lead the organisation in its 48-year history

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Renald Yeo

Renald Yeo

Published Sun, Oct 25, 2026 · 05:28 PM
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    • Dora Hoan intends to boost communication among WFDSA, national direct selling associations, member companies and other stakeholders.
    • Dora Hoan intends to boost communication among WFDSA, national direct selling associations, member companies and other stakeholders. PHOTO: DORA HOAN

    [SINGAPORE] Best World International co-founder Dora Hoan has been elected chair of the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA), becoming the first leader from the Asia-Pacific region to hold the position in the organisation’s 48-year history.

    Hoan, who is also co-chairman and global CEO of Best World, is taking on the role as the industry grapples with changing consumer expectations and the growing adoption of artificial intelligence.

    During her term, Hoan plans to focus on strengthening engagement with governments and regulators, improving industry standards and building greater trust among consumers.

    Her priorities include raising standards of ethics, governance, compliance and consumer protection, as well as encouraging the responsible adoption of AI and digital technologies.

    She also intends to boost communication among WFDSA, national direct selling associations, member companies and other stakeholders.

    At the federation’s world congress in Incheon, South Korea, Hoan spoke about the industry’s need to embrace technological advances while preserving the personal relationships central to direct selling. The congress – WFDSA’s 18th – took place from Oct 19 to 21.

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    Another area of focus for Hoan will be women’s entrepreneurship and economic participation.

    She noted that 69 per cent of Best World Lifestyle’s distributors are women aged 44 and below, pointing to the opportunities that direct selling can provide for women seeking financial independence and flexible working arrangements.

    “We are not in a hurry to become bigger,” she noted. “What matters to us is becoming better.”

    Hoan co-founded Best World with Doreen Tan in 1990, growing the business into an international enterprise with a presence across 27 markets.

    Best World is a Singapore-headquartered direct selling company that develops and distributes skincare, personal care, health and wellness products.

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