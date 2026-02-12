SINGAPORE BUDGET 2026 - HIGHLIGHTS
SINGAPORE BUDGET 2026 - VIEWS
What’s new about the Economic Strategy Review update? A spirit of risk-taking
If the government accepts the recommendations and takes on a greater appetite for risk, Singapore must also become more accepting of failure
Operationalising business trust: Why Singapore must move now
By investing in digital infrastructure and enterprise resilience, Budget 2026 can transform the Republic’s trust premium into a lasting competitive advantage
Easing the tax squeeze on sandwiched working mums with Budget 2026
Amid rising wages and changing caregiving needs, can the personal income tax relief cap be tweaked to better support working mothers?
VIDEOS
RELATED STORIES
Budget 2026: S$500 in CDC vouchers, up to S$400 special payment to ease cost pressures
Eligible households will also receive up to S$570 in U-Save rebates
Budget 2026: CPF to roll out life-cycle portfolios for those willing to take some risk for long-term returns
The new life-cycle investment scheme will be launched in the first half of 2028
Budget 2026: Up to S$1,500 CPF top-up for seniors, higher contribution rates for older workers
Singapore to proceed with planned increase in CPF contribution rates for seniors in 2027
Budget 2026: Levy for basic-skilled Work Permit holders to increase by S$100 for marine sector, S$150 for process sector
Manufacturing and services sectors’ tiered levy structure will be simplified
Budget 2026: Singapore extends Senior Employment Credit to end-2027
Mid-career training allowance expanded to part-time training as well
Budget 2026: Singapore to raise EP and S Pass qualifying salaries from 2027
Renewal applications for both work passes will only take effect in 2028
Budget 2026: More AI learning support for workers, including free premium tools
The SkillsFuture website will also be redesigned to make relevant AI courses easier to identify
Budget 2026: SkillsFuture Singapore, Workforce Singapore to be merged into new statutory board
New entity will be jointly overseen by manpower and education ministries
Budget 2026: Local qualifying salary to rise to S$1,800 for full-time employees this year
The Progressive Wage Credit Scheme and Workfare Skills Support schemes will also be enhanced
Budget 2026: Tailored programmes, tax deductions to support AI use in businesses; bigger AI park to be built at one-north
The Champions of AI programme will include enterprise transformation and workforce training