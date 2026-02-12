The Business Times
SINGAPORE BUDGET 2026 - VIEWS

What’s new about the Economic Strategy Review update? A spirit of risk-taking

If the government accepts the recommendations and takes on a greater appetite for risk, Singapore must also become more accepting of failure

Janice Heng

Operationalising business trust: Why Singapore must move now

By investing in digital infrastructure and enterprise resilience, Budget 2026 can transform the Republic’s trust premium into a lasting competitive advantage

Ajay Sanganeria and Shafiqah Abdul Samat

Easing the tax squeeze on sandwiched working mums with Budget 2026

Amid rising wages and changing caregiving needs, can the personal income tax relief cap be tweaked to better support working mothers?

Kerrie Chang and Panneer Selvam

The special payment, to be disbursed in September, will range from S$200 to S$400 in cash, and be paid to about 2.4 million adult Singaporeans.
SINGAPORE BUDGET 2026

Budget 2026: S$500 in CDC vouchers, up to S$400 special payment to ease cost pressures

Eligible households will also receive up to S$570 in U-Save rebates

The CPF will launch simplified low-cost portfolios based on a glide path mechanism that gradually de-risks the portfolio as members near retirement.
SINGAPORE BUDGET 2026

Budget 2026: CPF to roll out life-cycle portfolios for those willing to take some risk for long-term returns

The new life-cycle investment scheme will be launched in the first half of 2028

Singapore will also top up the Long-Term Care Support Fund by S$400 million to fund additional subsidies.
SINGAPORE BUDGET 2026

Budget 2026: Up to S$1,500 CPF top-up for seniors, higher contribution rates for older workers

Singapore to proceed with planned increase in CPF contribution rates for seniors in 2027

There will be no adjustments for the levy rate of higher-skilled Work Permit holders.
SINGAPORE BUDGET 2026

Budget 2026: Levy for basic-skilled Work Permit holders to increase by S$100 for marine sector, S$150 for process sector

Manufacturing and services sectors’ tiered levy structure will be simplified

The Ministry of Manpower is set to release its recommendations from its Tripartite Workgroup on Senior Employment later this year.
SINGAPORE BUDGET 2026

Budget 2026: Singapore extends Senior Employment Credit to end-2027

Mid-career training allowance expanded to part-time training as well

For new EP applicants, the qualifying salary will increase to S$6,000 from S$5,600.
SINGAPORE BUDGET 2026

Budget 2026: Singapore to raise EP and S Pass qualifying salaries from 2027

Renewal applications for both work passes will only take effect in 2028

Budget 2026 is the first since last year’s General Election, and the first in this term of government.
SINGAPORE BUDGET 2026

Budget 2026: More AI learning support for workers, including free premium tools

The SkillsFuture website will also be redesigned to make relevant AI courses easier to identify 

The new agency will enable “more seamless end-to-end career and employment services for Singaporean workers”, notes MOM and MOE.
SINGAPORE BUDGET 2026

Budget 2026: SkillsFuture Singapore, Workforce Singapore to be merged into new statutory board

New entity will be jointly overseen by manpower and education ministries

Progressive Wage Credit Scheme co-funding support for 2026 will rise to 30 per cent, from 20 per cent.
SINGAPORE BUDGET 2026

Budget 2026: Local qualifying salary to rise to S$1,800 for full-time employees this year

The Progressive Wage Credit Scheme and Workfare Skills Support schemes will also be enhanced

Singapore will also build a larger AI park at one-north to catalyse ideas, forge collaborations and translate AI initiatives into practical solutions.
SINGAPORE BUDGET 2026

Budget 2026: Tailored programmes, tax deductions to support AI use in businesses; bigger AI park to be built at one-north

The Champions of AI programme will include enterprise transformation and workforce training

