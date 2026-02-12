The Business Times
SINGAPORE BUDGET 2026

Budget 2026: FY2025 surplus revised up to record S$15.1 billion, more than double the estimate

The surplus was driven by higher-than-expected takings for corporate income tax, among other factors

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source

Jermaine Fok

Published Thu, Feb 12, 2026 · 05:00 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Corporate income tax collections were a key driver of FY2025's higher-than-expected revenue.
    • Corporate income tax collections were a key driver of FY2025's higher-than-expected revenue. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    Follow The Business Times’ live coverage of Singapore’s Budget 2026 here.

    [SINGAPORE] Higher-than-expected tax revenue has taken Singapore’s fiscal surplus for FY2025 to a record S$15.1 billion, more than double the earlier estimate of S$6.8 billion.

    “This is partly due to the better-than-expected economic performance,” said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who is also prime minister, in his Budget speech on Thursday (Feb 12). Singapore’s growth in 2025 was stronger than expected at 5 per cent.

    The revised FY2025 surplus is higher in dollar terms than the previous record of S$10.9 billion in 2017. But it is smaller as a percentage of gross domestic product, at 1.9 per cent versus 2017’s 2.1 per cent.

    Operating revenue came in at S$130.9 billion, revised up 6.6 per cent from the initial S$122.8 billion estimate, and also 13.3 per cent higher than FY2024’s S$115.5 billion figure.

    PM Wong noted that corporate income tax collections were a key driver, noting that they also contributed 4 per cent of GDP in FY2024, “significantly higher than in past years”.

    MORE ON BUDGET 2026

    Singapore Budget 2026

    Visit our Budget 2026 site for more stories and analyses.

    Explore Now

    For FY2025, corporate income tax takings were S$35.2 billion, S$2.6 billion higher than the initial S$32.7 billion estimate.

    PM Wong also highlighted “higher asset-related revenue collections... driven by strong demand for private vehicles and property”.

    Vehicle quota premiums exceeded expectations by S$2.1 billion, coming in at S$8.7 billion as Certificate of Entitlement prices stayed high.

    SEE ALSO

    Singapore can expect higher corporate tax collections from the 2027 financial year onwards.

    Budget 2026: Singapore to proceed with BEPS Pillar Two top-up tax; corporate revenues to rise

    The move comes as electric vehicles become more common, and the need to encourage early deregistration through the Parf rebate is reduced.

    Budget 2026: 45pp lower Parf rebate for cars; tobacco excise duty raised 20%

    The country is also committed to achieving 100% cleaner-energy vehicles and pursuing greening efforts in aviation and shipping.

    Budget 2026: Singapore raises solar deployment target to 3 GWp by 2030

    Singapore already has the highest carbon tax rate in the whole of Asia.

    Budget 2026: Carbon tax could be at ‘lower end’ of S$50 to S$80 range if climate momentum weakens

    The grant and scheme will be extended to help firms invest in energy-efficient and sustainable solutions.

    Budget 2026: Singapore extends Energy Efficiency Grant; green loans under Enterprise Financing Scheme

    Attackers often exploit smaller or less-protected companies to gain access to larger systems, but many companies lack the resources or expertise to handle advanced cyberthreats, PM Wong notes.

    Budget 2026: Security-related spending expected to rise in coming years

    The special payment, to be disbursed in September, will range from S$200 to S$400 in cash and be paid to about 2.4 million adult Singaporeans.

    Budget 2026: S$500 in CDC vouchers, up to S$400 special payment to ease cost pressures

    CPF Board will launch simplified low-cost portfolios based on a glide path mechanism that gradually de-risks the portfolio as members near retirement.

    Budget 2026: CPF to roll out life-cycle portfolios for those willing to take some risks for higher returns

    Singapore will also top up the Long-Term Care Support Fund by S$400 million to fund additional subsidies.

    Budget 2026: Up to S$1,500 CPF top-up for seniors, higher contribution rates for older workers

    There will be no adjustments for the levy rate of higher-skilled Work Permit holders.

    Budget 2026: Levy for basic-skilled Work Permit holders to increase by S$100 for marine sector, S$150 for process sector

    For new EP applicants, the qualifying salary will increase to S$6,000 from S$5,600.

    Budget 2026: Singapore to raise EP and S Pass qualifying salaries from 2027

    The Ministry of Manpower is set to release recommendations from its Tripartite Workgroup on Senior Employment later this year.

    Budget 2026: Singapore extends Senior Employment Credit to end-2027

    The new agency will enable “more seamless end-to-end career and employment services for Singaporean workers”, notes MOM and MOE.

    Budget 2026: SkillsFuture Singapore, Workforce Singapore to be merged into new statutory board

    Progressive Wage Credit Scheme co-funding support for 2026 will rise to 30 per cent, from 20 per cent.

    Budget 2026: Local qualifying salary to rise to S$1,800 for full-time employees this year

    Budget 2026 is the first since last year’s General Election, and the first in this term of government.

    Budget 2026: More AI learning support for workers, including free premium tools

    Singapore will also build a larger AI park at one-north to catalyse ideas, forge collaborations and translate AI initiatives into practical solutions.

    Budget 2026: Tailored programmes, tax deductions to support AI use in businesses; bigger AI park to be built at one-north

    Each AI Mission will be anchored in clear objectives and tangible outcomes.

    Budget 2026: Singapore to establish National AI Council chaired by PM Wong, launch national AI missions

    AI is advancing at a remarkable pace, bringing with it "deep concerns", says PM Wong. But fear cannot be Singapore's response, he cautions.

    Budget 2026: AI can be ‘strategic advantage’ for Singapore if harnessed well

    As part of the EQDP, MAS has allocated close to S$4 billion to nine asset managers so far.

    Budget 2026: S$1.5 billion top-up to expand EQDP; EDB to attract high-growth companies

    "When enterprises are ready to list, we want them to see Singapore as their listing venue of choice," says Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

    Budget 2026: Singapore to support startups with S$1 billion top-up for Startup SG Equity

    More support for companies pursuing significant overseas ventures that require higher capital outlay will be introduced.

    Budget 2026: More grants, tax breaks and loans to support overseas expansion for businesses

    Singapore will step up engagement with fast-growing markets including in Latin America, Africa and the Middle East.

    Budget 2026: Singapore needs to connect differently in changed global environment

    Eligible companies will automatically receive the benefits from the second quarter of the 2026 calendar year onwards.

    Budget 2026: Companies to get 40% corporate income tax rebate in YA2026

    Budget 2026 is the first since last year’s general election, and the first in this term of government.

    Budget 2026: Singapore to move forward with confidence despite ‘profound global change’, says PM Wong

    More

    Stamp duty collections reached S$6.8 billion, S$900 million more than earlier estimates, on the back of higher government land sales and more private property deals.

    Meanwhile, the “other taxes” category exceeded expectations by 58.1 per cent, coming in at S$4 billion. This was S$1.6 billion more than the earlier S$2.4 billion estimate, mainly due to higher land betterment charges from large development projects.

    Greater spending

    The dramatically higher-than-expected revenue more than outweighed a slight upward revision in expenditure.

    Total expenditure by ministries came in at S$124.5 billion, S$700 million higher than the original estimate of S$123.8 billion.

    The largest difference was for the Ministry of Transport. Expenditure was revised up by S$1.2 billion to S$15.9 billion, due to rail network expansion and higher road maintenance costs.

    Also revised upwards was expenditure for the Ministry of Home Affairs, which was S$500 million higher than expected at S$9.7 billion. This reflected higher manpower spending and grants to the Home Team Science and Technology Agency.

    In contrast, two ministries saw significantly lower spending than expected.

    The Ministry of Trade and Industry spent S$600 million less than expected, at S$6.6 billion. This was mainly due to lower-than-projected requirements for the Enterprise Development Fund.

    Similarly, the Ministry of Health spent S$500 million less than projected, at S$20.4 billion. This was due to lower funding needs for public healthcare institutions and adjustments to payment milestones for new healthcare facilities and healthcare IT systems.

    Special transfers, excluding top-ups, remained unchanged at S$3.8 billion.

    The net investment returns contribution was revised up to S$27.5 billion, from the earlier estimate of S$27.1 billion.

    The revised overall fiscal surplus also takes into account S$5 billion in capitalisation under the Significant Infrastructure Government Loan Act and S$500 million in related interest costs and loan expenses.

    For FY2024, both actual operating revenue and total expenditure were lower than earlier revised figures. Operating revenue was S$1.1 billion lower at S$115.5 billion, while total expenditure was S$600 million lower at S$112.3 billion.

    For more of BT’s Budget 2026 coverage, go to bt.sg/budget26

    To see how balances are derived, go to https://graphics.businesstimes.com.sg/specials/singapore-budget-2026/index.html#/balances

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    SingaporeSingapore Budget 2026fiscal policyTaxes

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More