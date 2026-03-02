Budget 2026: Phase One of Greater Sentosa Master Plan commences with infrastructure upgrades

As for Orchard Road’s refresh, the government will launch a tender to transform 37 Emerald Hill, where the Singapore Chinese Girls’ School used to sit

An artist's impression of the proposed new transport hub, which connects the Greater Southern Waterfront, Brani and Sentosa. ILLUSTRATION: SENTOSA DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

[SINGAPORE] The city-state has commenced the first phase of its Greater Sentosa Master Plan, where it is upgrading Sentosa’s infrastructure, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan said in an update during the ministry’s Committee of Supply debate in Parliament on Monday (Mar 2).

The decades-long rejuvenation project, formerly known as the Sentosa-Brani Master Plan, aims to transform Sentosa and Pulau Brani – known collectively as Greater Sentosa – into a premier leisure and tourism destination.

In Phase One, Singapore will add a new transport hub to link Sentosa and Brani, Tan said, adding that it will also house lifestyle and hospitality developments. The Sentosa Express, the monorail that connects Sentosa Island to the mainland, will also be replaced, to improve connectivity.

The Republic will also juvenate Greater Sentosa’s beaches and add coastal protection measures, to allow visitors to enjoy the beaches while protecting Sentosa from rising sea levels.

It will also create new icons in Sentosa, such as Imbiah Canopy, which will be “a beacon atop Mount Imbiah that leads visitors to heritage buildings and nature trails”.

In a clarification, People’s Action Party MP Saktiandi Supaat asked about the projected economic contribution and job creation from the Greater Sentosa Master Plan.

While Tan did not provide figures on the value-add to Singapore’s gross domestic product or the number of jobs created, he said that Greater Sentosa is expected to attract about 5.3 million international visitors in 2045.

The government will provide more details on the Greater Sentosa Master Plan later this year.

Separately, Tan also shared an update on the Orchard Road refresh.

This refresh will include Emerald Hill, he said, announcing that the government will launch a tender to transform 37 Emerald Hill – the site of the former Singapore Chinese Girls’ School – in the coming months.

"This will be a mixed-use development featuring unique hotel concepts, lifestyle offerings and community and public spaces,” he said.

Tan also highlighted that progress is on track to complete the Grange Road Event Space in Q4 this year. The 3,000-capacity venue will be able to host internatonal touring acts and local performers.

The minister also noted enhancements to cruise infrastructure, with Marina Bay Cruise Centre’s capacity rising to 11,700 passengers last October, from 6,800 previously.

"This enables two large cruise ships to berth concurrently, allowing us to welcome more cruise lines like Disney Adventure, which will call Singapore home, he said.

These precincts and infrastructure form Singapore’s stage, he said, which, together with its people and “show”, keep Singapore attractive to visitors.

On people, he highlighted a programme that equips tourism professionals with tech and sustainability skills, and pointed to plans to help businesses use tools such as artificial intelligence.

The Singapore Tourism Board will unveil the Industry Digital Plans for the Travel Agents and Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) industries, and a GenAI Roadmap, at its upcoming Tourism Industry Conference in May.

As for Singapore’s “show”, this refers to curating an exciting line-up of events.

Tan highlighted leisure events such as Singapore Art Week that kicked off 2026, the BTS world tour that will come to the city-state in December, upcoming e-sports events and Singapore’s first-ever F1 Sprint event.

The Mice industry’s calendar, meanwhile, includes major events such as Passenger Terminal Expo Asia, and the Recharge Wind Power Summit Asia-Pacific.

Singapore is also expected to host Association of Southeast Asian Nations events next year, as it takes on Asean chairmanship. This will include the Asean Tourism Forum 2027, “an important event for us to strengthen regional tourism cooperation and showcase Singapore to our neighbours”, said Tan.