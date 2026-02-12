Budget 2026: S$1.5 billion top-up to expand EQDP; EDB to attract high-growth companies

This will ‘create more opportunities for Singaporeans to secure good jobs and grow their careers’, says PM Wong

[SINGAPORE] Singapore will top up S$1.5 billion to the Financial Sector Development Fund, as part of its efforts to boost the local equities market, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget speech in Parliament on Thursday (Feb 12).

As part of the Equity Market Development Programme (EQDP), the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has allocated close to S$4 billion to nine asset managers so far.

Singapore is also implementing the other recommendations of MAS’ market review group.

These include the streamlining of listing rules and requirements to go public, and establishing a dual-listing bridge between the Singapore Exchange and Nasdaq.

“These measures will enhance the depth and vibrancy of our public equities market and provide more pathways for enterprises to grow and scale from Singapore,” said Wong, who is also prime minister.

Singapore also needs a strong pipeline of high-quality companies, which can either be locally grown or promising enterprises from abroad, he added.

On this front, the Economic Development Board (EDB) will step up efforts to attract high-growth companies with the potential to become future industry leaders.

EDB has traditionally focused its investment promotion efforts on multinational enterprises, PM Wong noted.

Anchoring such companies early will enable new engines of growth and capture greater value for the economy as they grow and expand from Singapore.

“Importantly, this will create more opportunities for Singaporeans to secure good jobs and grow their careers,” he added.

