The Business Times
SINGAPORE BUDGET 2026

Budget 2026: Singapore needs to connect differently in changed global environment

The Republic must adjust to new patterns, and be connected in smarter and more diversified ways, says PM Wong

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Tan Nai Lun

Tan Nai Lun

Published Thu, Feb 12, 2026 · 03:40 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Singapore will step up engagement with fast-growing markets including in Latin America, Africa and the Middle East.
    • Singapore will step up engagement with fast-growing markets including in Latin America, Africa and the Middle East. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    Follow The Business Times’ live coverage of Singapore’s Budget 2026 here.

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore needs to adapt and connect differently in a changed global environment, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

    While some countries are turning inwards and reducing external independence, that is not an option for Singapore, Wong said in his Budget 2026 speech on Thursday (Feb 12).

    “Growth will be harder in this changed world,” Wong said. “We must aim higher, move faster and be prepared to take calculated risks.”

    Singapore thus has to adjust to new patterns and be connected in smarter, more diversified and more resilient ways.

    “Economic flows are becoming more selective, partnerships more strategic and resilience now matters as much as efficiency,” said Wong, who is also prime minister.

    MORE ON BUDGET 2026

    Singapore Budget 2026

    Visit our Budget 2026 site for more stories and analyses.

    Explore Now

    PM Wong noted that Singapore is forging new forms of cooperation with partners sharing this commitment.

    This includes the Future of Investment and Trade Partnership and the EU-Singapore Digital Trade Agreement.

    Later this year, Singapore will also sign the Agreement on Trade in Essential Supplies with New Zealand. The deal, the first of its kind, will ensure continuity of critical trade flows in times of crisis.

    SEE ALSO

    The new agency will enable “more seamless end-to-end career and employment services for Singaporean workers”, notes MOM and MOE.

    Budget 2026: SkillsFuture Singapore, Workforce Singapore to be merged into new statutory board

    Progressive Wage Credit Scheme co-funding support for 2026 will rise to 30 per cent, from 20 per cent.

    Budget 2026: Local qualifying salary to rise to S$1,800 for full-time employees this year

    Budget 2026 is the first since last year’s General Election, and the first in this term of government.

    Budget 2026: More AI learning support for workers, including free premium tools

    Singapore will also build a larger AI park at one-north to catalyse ideas, forge collaborations and translate AI initiatives into practical solutions.

    Budget 2026: Tailored programmes, tax deductions to support AI use in businesses; bigger AI park to be built at one-north

    Each AI Mission will be anchored in clear objectives and tangible outcomes.

    Budget 2026: Singapore to establish National AI Council chaired by PM Wong, launch national AI missions

    AI is advancing at a remarkable pace, bringing with it "deep concerns", says PM Wong. But fear cannot be Singapore's response, he cautions.

    Budget 2026: AI can be ‘strategic advantage’ for Singapore if harnessed well

    As part of the EQDP, MAS has allocated close to S$4 billion to nine asset managers so far.

    Budget 2026: S$1.5 billion top-up to expand EQDP; EDB to attract high-growth companies

    "When enterprises are ready to list, we want them to see Singapore as their listing venue of choice," says Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

    Budget 2026: Singapore to support startups with S$1 billion top-up for Startup SG Equity

    More support for companies pursuing significant overseas ventures that require higher capital outlay will be introduced.

    Budget 2026: More grants, tax breaks and loans to support overseas expansion for businesses

    Singapore will step up engagement with fast-growing markets including in Latin America, Africa and the Middle East.

    Budget 2026: Singapore needs to connect differently in changed global environment

    Eligible companies will automatically receive the benefits from the second quarter of the 2026 calendar year onwards.

    Budget 2026: Companies to get 40% corporate income tax rebate in YA2026

    PM Wong is expected to touch on issues ranging from job transitions to Singapore's carbon tax regime in his Budget 2026 speech.

    Watch live: Finance Minister Lawrence Wong’s Budget 2026 statement

    More

    Meanwhile, Singapore will step up engagement with fast-growing markets including in Latin America, Africa and the Middle East, by establishing new embassies and strengthening diplomatic and economic presence on the ground.

    Furthermore, Singapore is working to deepen regional integration, including cooperating on projects such as the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, and the Batam, Bintan and Karimun Free Trade Zones in Indonesia.

    For more of BT’s Budget 2026 coverage, go to bt.sg/budget26

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Singapore Budget 2026GlobalisationJohor-Singapore SEZ

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More