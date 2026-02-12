Budget 2026: SkillsFuture Singapore, Workforce Singapore to be merged into new statutory board

New entity will be jointly overseen by manpower and education ministries

The new agency will enable “more seamless end-to-end career and employment services for Singaporean workers”, notes MOM and MOE. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) will be merged with Workforce Singapore (WSG) into a new statutory board, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced in his Budget speech on Thursday (Feb 12).

The new entity will be jointly overseen by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Ministry of Education (MOE).

SSG, which focuses on skills training, is currently under the education ministry, while the employment-focused WSG is overseen by the manpower ministry. Both agencies were unveiled in 2016.

The training landscape “looked very different” over a decade ago, Wong, who is also prime minister, noted. Institutes of higher learning (IHLs) were then still largely focused on pre-employment training, and SSG was thus set up to “embed lifelong learning within our education system”.

“Today, we have achieved this objective,” said PM Wong, noting that adults at all career stages can access many high-quality training options.

Last year, more than 600,000 individuals tapped SkillsFuture support for training offered by IHLs and private providers.

That said, in an era of fast tech changes, “stronger alignment is needed, and our systems must work more seamlessly together”, he noted.

The new agency will thus enable “more seamless end-to-end career and employment services for Singaporean workers”, MOM and MOE said in a joint statement on Thursday.

“A single agency overseeing jobs and skills will also allow us to respond faster and more effectively to changes in the fast-evolving economy and labour market,” they added.

WSG and SSG will continue to provide their usual services until the new agency is ready to take over these functions, with no service disruption.

MOE and MOM said that they will support all WSG and SSG officers through the transition, “including by providing opportunities to reskill and take on suitable new roles in the new agency or other agencies, if necessary”.

More details on the new agency will be shared during both ministries’ Committee of Supply debates.

