The Business Times
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Car-rental firm Charlotte Vehicle allegedly owes about S$140,000 to 34 customers

19 clients have lodged police reports, while some have turned to Case and Small Claims Tribunal as well

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Derryn Wong

Derryn Wong

Published Mon, Aug 17, 2026 · 06:09 PM
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    • BT visited Charlotte Vehicle’s business address on Monday during opening hours, but found the office closed.
    • BT visited Charlotte Vehicle’s business address on Monday during opening hours, but found the office closed. PHOTO: DERRYN WONG, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Thirty-four customers of Singapore-based car-rental firm Charlotte Vehicle say that they are owed amounts ranging from a few hundred dollars to more than S$39,000 each, totalling to around S$137,000.

    The sums owed are prepaid rental fees and rental deposits for the lease of passenger cars.

    The Business Times has independently verified that 19 police reports have been made involving Charlotte Vehicle so far this year.

    AutomotiveRide-hailingCarsDisputes

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