Carminer uses AI and data to help consumers get better value when selling their cars
Its app has a proprietary model that uses AI and public data sources to calculate fair valuations
- Carminer founder Donovan Cho found his focus in business, tech and IT after problems with drugs and fighting in his younger days. PHOTO: CARMINER
[SINGAPORE] Trying to sell a car yourself is a tricky business in Singapore. Trade-ins or selling to dealers might get evaluations that are too low, while pricing it yourself could be a slow process.
But a new company called Carminer, with a recently launched app of the same name, aims to take the guesswork out of this by providing owners with industry-standard data and artificial intelligence.
Founder Donovan Cho said that while car dealers have their own method of calculating used car values, there is no “trust and transparency” in this process.
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