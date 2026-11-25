Its Xolra 6 delivery vehicle was granted Milestone 1 approval from the Land Transport Authority

The Neolix Xolra 6 autonomous vehicle passed regulator testing, which ensures that it can navigate safely and move on to trials on public roads. PHOTO: NEOLIX

[SINGAPORE] Autonomous vehicle (AV) and logistics company Neolix said on Wednesday (Nov 25) that it had received approval from Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) to begin road testing its self-driving vehicles in the Republic.

LTA granted Milestone 1 approval to the Beijing-based company’s Xolra 6 delivery vehicle following testing at Singapore’s Centre of Excellence for Testing & Research of Autonomous Vehicles NTU.

Max Zhao, head of South-east Asia at Neolix, said the approval marked an important step for the company’s plans in Singapore.

“We will continue working closely with our local partners and relevant stakeholders as we advance subsequent assessments and prepare for future regulated autonomous logistics applications,” he said.

As part of LTA’s AV assessment framework, Milestone 1 is a closed-circuit test consisting of basic manoeuvres that ensure the AV can navigate safely on roads and can move on to trials on public roads.

The approval shows “compliance with LTA requirements on traffic conditions, operating duration and genuine commercial use”.

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Securing the approval enables Neolix to move from closed-site testing to public-road trials, paving the way for future commercial deployment.

Singapore has focused on AV adoption in recent years as part of its long-term transport plans, and as a way to improve efficiency and overcome manpower constraints.

This comes as the company amps up its expansion into South-east Asia.

Neolix had received approval to begin testing in Malaysia earlier this year, and the company also has plans to enter Thailand and Vietnam.

Founded in 2018, Neolix said it has deployed autonomous delivery systems in more than 20 countries and 300 cities. The startup’s most recent Series E funding round raised almost US$400 million.