This takes into consideration Singapore’s updated GDP growth forecast

The payment also considers the National Wages Council’s guidelines for 2026/2027. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] All civil servants will get a year-end bonus of 1.55 months, the Public Service Division (PSD) announced on Wednesday (Nov 25).

It is an increase compared with the 1.3-month year-end bonus in 2025. With a 0.45-month mid-year bonus announced in June, civil servants will receive a total Annual Variable Component (AVC) of two months for 2026.

Those in grades equivalent to MX13(I) and MX14 will receive an additional one-time payment of S$300, while those in grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16 and those in the Operations Support Scheme (OSS) will receive a one-time payment of S$600, said PSD in a media statement.

The government will also continue to pay the Non-Pensionable Annual Allowance of one month to all civil servants.

The year-end AVC takes into consideration Singapore’s updated gross domestic product growth forecast, which the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry now projects to be around 6 per cent. The previous forecast in August was in the 4.5 to 5.5 per cent range.

“The assessment takes into consideration the better-than-expected performance of the Singapore economy in the first three quarters of the year, as well as expectations that the global boom in (artificial intelligence)-related investment would continue for the rest of the year, thus benefitting sectors like manufacturing and wholesale trade in Singapore,” PSD said in its statement.

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It also pointed to the Manpower Ministry’s Labour Market Advance Release Third Quarter 2026, which showed that Singapore’s labour market continued to expand with stronger employment growth, even though unemployment rates and retrenchments have edged up slightly.

In addition, the PSD said it considered the National Wages Council (NWC)’s guidelines for 2026/2027, which encourage adopting a positive approach to wage increases in view of the stronger-than-expected economic performance.

The government had consulted the public sector unions in coming up with the 1.55-month figure, with the extra payments for junior civil servants in line with the NWC’s recommendations to uplift the pay of lower-wage workers, PSD said.

National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) deputy secretary-general Cham Hui Fong welcomed the announcement, saying the progressive and targeted support will provide greater assistance amid rising costs of living.

She said: “Even as Singapore’s economy has performed well, external uncertainties and structural shifts, particularly from AI and digitalisation, remain. We encourage our public officers to embrace new technologies and training so that they remain adaptable and future-ready.”

“NTUC and our public sector unions will continue to partner the government and our civil servants to build a resilient Public Service workforce and ensure that workers are well-supported through any transition.”

The Amalgamated Union of Public Employees (AUPE) and the public sector unions said the total payout of two months is a “meaningful recognition of the hard work, dedication, and contributions of our civil servants throughout the year”.

AUPE general secretary Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari said: “Our civil servants have worked hard to serve Singapore amid global socio-political tensions and uncertainties.

“(The additional one-off lump-sum payment) provides greater support for our lower-middle grade officers and demonstrates the government’s continued commitment to uplift our officers.”

He added that the AUPE will continue working with the government to ensure the contributions of those in the civil service are recognised fairly and enable them to stay relevant through skills upgrading. THE STRAITS TIMES