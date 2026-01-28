Commuters to get news from The Straits Times at SMRT-operated MRT stations

SPH Media and Stellar Lifestyle sign an agreement to formalise the tie-up

(From left) SPH Media deputy CEO Kuek Yu Chuang, SPH Media chairman Khaw Boon Wan, SPH Media CEO Chan Yeng Kit, SMRT group CEO Ngien Hoon Ping, SMRT chairman Seah Moon Ming and Stellar Lifestyle president Tony Heng at a signing ceremony for an agreement between SPH Media and Stellar Lifestyle on Jan 28. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] From the second half of 2026, commuters will be able to catch the latest headlines from The Straits Times at MRT stations operated by SMRT across its four lines.

This will take various forms: audio bulletins, digital screens displaying news highlights, and newspaper vending machines for those who still prefer a hard copy.

The tie-up was formalised in an agreement between SPH Media and Stellar Lifestyle – the business arm of SMRT – signed on Wednesday (Jan 28).

All audio bulletins will be in English and will feature headlines from The Straits Times.

The digital screens will also feature information from Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao, while the vending machines will be stocked with all of SPH Media’s print newspapers, including ST, ZB, Berita Harian and Tamil Murasu.

“This collaboration brings together two national companies that serve Singaporeans in deeply practical and meaningful ways: one by keeping the nation moving, and the other by keeping the nation informed,” said SPH Media chief executive Chan Yeng Kit.

He added that the collaboration allows SPH Media to bring news directly to the millions who pass through SMRT’s stations daily.

“In a fast-moving world rife with misinformation and disinformation, timely and accurate information helps people make sense of events and navigate choices,” Chan said.

“That is why we strive to provide relevant and credible information to audiences where they are, and in the formats they prefer.”

Ngien Hoon Ping, group chief executive of SMRT Corporation, added that although the media and public transport seem like odd bedfellows, both “share a deep commitment to public service”.

“In today’s environment, trustworthy news sources are more important than ever, and SMRT’s network and ecosystem provide a powerful platform to reach readers and audiences where they are.”

SMRT operates the North-South, East-West, Circle and Thomson-East Coast lines, as well as Bukit Panjang LRT.

The remaining lines – the North East and Downtown lines – are operated by SBS Transit, which also operates the Sengkang and Punggol LRT.

Also announced during the signing was a new programme co-developed by SPH Media, titled In Perspective.

SMRT will be a key partner in the year-long research-driven series that will focus on commuter insights and their expectations of public transport. THE STRAITS TIMES