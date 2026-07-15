Crystal Jade to close Suntec City outlet from Jul 16 after shutting Hillion Mall outlet earlier in 2026

The company did not elaborate on the reasons behind the latest closure

Singapore remains Crystal Jade’s home market and the restaurant chain is committed to maintaining a sustainable long-term presence here, said a company spokesman. PHOTO: CRYSTAL JADE GROUP

[SINGAPORE] Crystal Jade will close its outlet at Suntec City from Jul 16 as the restaurant chain reviews its operations and outlet network in Singapore.

The latest closure comes after the company shuttered its Hillion Mall outlet earlier in 2026. It also closed its iconic La Mian Xiao Long Bao outlet at Holland Village in Jun 2025, while its Hong Kong Kitchen outlet at the nearby One Holland Village mall remains open.

A company spokesperson told The Straits Times on Jul 15: “Crystal Jade regularly reviews its operations and outlet network to ensure it remains aligned with evolving market conditions and long-term business priorities.”

The company did not elaborate on the reasons behind the Suntec City outlet closure, such as whether rental costs, manpower shortages or intensifying competition were factors.

However, it said it would continue assessing its outlet network based on its strategic priorities and the economic attractiveness of individual locations.

On whether the latest closure has resulted in job cuts, the spokesperson said: “Our people are our priority.

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“Affected employees have been informed directly, and we will support them through this transition, primarily through redeployment opportunities in the Singapore business network where possible, as we have in the past.”

The spokesperson added that Singapore remains Crystal Jade’s home market and that the company is committed to maintaining a sustainable long-term presence here.

Founded in Singapore in 1991, Crystal Jade was once among the country’s fastest-growing Chinese restaurant groups, expanding across multiple concepts locally and overseas.

In 2014, global consumer-focused private equity firm L Catterton Asia (formerly L Capital Asia) acquired a majority stake in the company. L Catterton, whose investors include luxury goods giant LVMH, continues to own the business.

Crystal Jade currently operates several restaurant brands in Singapore, ranging from Cantonese fine dining to casual noodle and dim sum concepts.

It will have 16 outlets here after the Suntec City outlet closes.

The latest closure comes as many food and beverage operators in Singapore grapple with cost pressures, manpower shortages and intensifying competition from new dining concepts.

They also have to contend with consumer spending leaking to overseas markets as Singaporeans take day trips and holidays more frequently, driven by the strong Singapore dollar. THE STRAITS TIMES