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Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Aug 19)

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Published Wed, Aug 19, 2026 · 06:30 PM
    • “We will do what it takes to maintain and uphold the competitiveness of our financial services industry,” notes Chee Hong Tat, minister for national development and the deputy chairman of MAS.
    • “We will do what it takes to maintain and uphold the competitiveness of our financial services industry,” notes Chee Hong Tat, minister for national development and the deputy chairman of MAS. PHOTO: BT FILE

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    Above: Japan Home’s outlet at Eastpoint Mall in Simei. BT visited nine Japan Home stores on Tuesday and found three shuttered and a few others closed for “stocktaking”.

    Japan Home closing outlets; staff say Valu$ taking over operations

    “We will do what it takes to maintain and uphold the competitiveness of our financial services industry,” notes Chee Hong Tat, minister for national development and the deputy chairman of MAS.

    MAS adds new asset-management incentives as competition from Hong Kong heats up

    Located at 5 Jalan Sampurna, the freehold plot close to Holland Road now houses an about 10,000 sq ft bungalow built in the 1980s.

    Oei Tiong Ham Park area GCB sold for S$31.3 million

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