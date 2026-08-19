Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Aug 19)

“We will do what it takes to maintain and uphold the competitiveness of our financial services industry,” notes Chee Hong Tat, minister for national development and the deputy chairman of MAS. PHOTO: BT FILE

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MAS adds new asset-management incentives as competition from Hong Kong heats up

[SINGAPORE] The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is looking to add a slew of new measures – comprising a new tax-exemption scheme, a hedge fund investment programme and a work-pass track to attract foreign talent – to boost Singapore’s competitiveness as an asset-management hub .

Japan Home closing outlets; staff say Valu$ taking over operations

[SINGAPORE] Household retail chain Japan Home has shuttered some of its stores in Singapore since June – though some may reopen as stores managed jointly with Value Dollar (Valu$), sources told The Business Times.

Oei Tiong Ham Park area GCB sold for S$31.3 million

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[SINGAPORE] A freehold Good Class Bungalow (GCB) property in the Oei Tiong Ham Park enclave has been sold for S$31.3 million, or about S$2,089 per square foot (psf) on a land area of about 14,982 square feet (sq ft).

UltraGreen.ai faces new competition in US market, possible pricing pressure

[SINGAPORE] UltraGreen.ai will face competition in the US market, its largest revenue contributor, as pharmaceutical company Zydus Lifesciences secures regulatory approval for its indocyanine green (ICG) dye.

Hsieh Fu Hua replaces Peter Seah as National Wages Council chairman

[SINGAPORE] National Wages Council (NWC) chairman Peter Seah is stepping down from this role for “personal reasons”, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Wednesday (Aug 19).

COE premiums up across most categories; Cat A price climbs 3.7% to S$128,501