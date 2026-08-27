Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Aug 27)

A christening ceremony for two floating production storage and offloading project vessels was held before they sailed for Brazil’s deepwater Buzios oil field. PHOTO: SEATRIUM

Stories you might have missed

Seatrium, Petrobras eye potential natural gas collaboration to meet growing Asian demand

[SINGAPORE] Brazilian oil giant Petrobras and offshore and marine player Seatrium are discussing a potential tie-up to explore offshore solutions in natural gas, said Magda Chambriard and Chris Ong, the respective CEOs of Petrobras and Seatrium, on Thursday (Aug 27).

Singapore Airlines faces some bleak choices as it lays trapped in Air India’s money pit

[SINGAPORE] Air India has its cap out again. Reuters on Aug 25 reported that the carrier is seeking US$1.5 billion in fresh equity from its shareholders to keep its turnaround going.

Car rental firm RentLah sues former director, dealer Skyway over alleged 95-vehicle fraud

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

[SINGAPORE] Car leasing group RentLah claims that its former director Jackie Ong colluded with dealer Skyway and its director Kheh Thiam Hoo to inflate the prices on cars in a “fraudulent arrangement”.

Maybank Q2 profit up 2.4% on lower impairment, higher non-interest income

[SINGAPORE] Maybank on Thursday (Aug 27) reported a 2.4 per cent increase in net profit to RM2.69 billion (US$668 million) for the second quarter ended Jun 30, up from RM2.63 billion in the corresponding year-ago period.

Sembcorp’s Indian renewables unit files draft IPO papers

[SINGAPORE] Sembcorp Industries on Thursday (Aug 27) said that its Indian renewables unit has filed draft prospectus papers for an initial public offering in Mumbai, moving forward with a share sale that media reports suggest could raise up to US$500 million.

Malaysia’s CIMB completes US$342.7 million tokenised sukuk pilot

[KUALA LUMPUR] CIMB Group has completed a pilot using tokenised deposits to settle almost RM1.4 billion (US$342.7 million) of tokenised sukuk, marking a significant test of how digital assets and commercial bank money could be integrated into Malaysia’s capital markets.