Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Aug 28)

GXS Bank, MariBank and Trust Bank have issued credit cards in an effort to engage customers on a more regular basis. PHOTO: BT FILE

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Singapore digital banks want more than just your deposits; credit cards are the next battleground

[SINGAPORE] With all three of Singapore’s digital banks now offering credit cards, the battle is shifting from simply acquiring customers to capturing more of their everyday spending – and the valuable data that comes with it.

Boards need a reset, but governance fundamentals still hold: Indranee Rajah

[SINGAPORE] Boards need a reset, but that does not mean abandoning the fundamentals of sound governance, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah.

Aster marks third Singapore deal with Changi Airport fuel infrastructure stake

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[SINGAPORE] Oil refiner Aster has agreed to buy a stake in Changi Airport Fuel Hydrant Installation (CAFHI), marking parent Chandra Asri’s third Singapore acquisition in under a year.

GuocoLand H2 net profit down 70% at S$9.8 million

[SINGAPORE] Property developer GuocoLand : F17 -3.56% on Friday (Aug 28) posted a 70 per cent drop in net profit to S$9.8 million for the second half ended Jun 30, from S$32.4 million for the year-ago period.

More than 15,000 sign up for national accounting body’s AI programme in two months

[SINGAPORE] More than 15,000 accountants and finance professionals have enrolled in a national artificial intelligence training programme within two months of its launch, the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (Isca) said on Friday (Aug 28).

‘Buying opportunity’: Sembcorp’s India unit IPO could lift group value by up to 10%

[SINGAPORE] The completion of Sembcorp Industries’ planned initial public offering (IPO) of its Indian renewable energy unit could prompt a re-rating of the Singapore-listed parent, with at least one analyst forecasting up to 10 per cent upside for the group’s valuation.