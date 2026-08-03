Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Aug 3)

Great Eastern’s shares have delivered a total return of 150.5% since OCBC’s offer in May 2024. OCBC’s own shares have returned 135.4% during the same period, while the STI has returned 90.7%. PHOTO: GREAT EASTERN

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Great Eastern’s big rally – activist investors can be crucial part of market ecosystem

[SINGAPORE] Some shareholders of Great Eastern who resisted OCBC’s attempt to fully acquire and delist the insurer two years ago may have felt vindicated by the strong financial numbers it reported last week, and by the big run in its share price over the past month.

Temasek Financial launches 10-year fixed-rate Singapore dollar bond with initial price guidance of 2.7%

[SINGAPORE] Temasek Financial, a wholly owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings, is launching an offering of a 10-year fixed-rate Singapore dollar bond, with an initial price guidance of 2.7 per cent.

Higher palm oil prices lift outlook for SGX-listed planters ahead of Q2 results

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[SINGAPORE] Singapore-listed palm oil players are poised to report stronger second-quarter earnings as higher crude palm oil prices lift plantation margins.

A-Sonic Aerospace unit to buy majority stake in JGL Worldwide’s parent to grow Asean footprint

[SINGAPORE] Mainboard-listed A-Sonic Aerospace, via its subsidiary A-Sonic Logistics, will acquire an aggregate equity interest of 60 per cent in 3DC Solutions for S$15.2 million, announced the logistics and aviation group on Monday.

Indonesia posts second straight trade deficit in June as imports surge

[JAKARTA] Indonesia recorded a second straight monthly trade deficit in June, but the gap was much smaller than expected as an increase in commodity exports helped offset a sharp rise in imports, while inflation slowed in July.

DBS raises target price on Sheng Siong to S$3; expects earnings to ease once SG60 vouchers expire

[SINGAPORE] DBS Group Research analyst Chee Zheng Feng raised his target price on supermarket operator Sheng Siong to S$3 from S$2.80, on the back of a 28 times higher forward price-to-earnings ratio.