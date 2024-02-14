Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Feb 14)

Stories you might have missed

Six government agencies to refund GST wrongly charged on 18 regulatory fees

THE amount of GST wrongly charged to individuals and non-GST registered businesses is about S$1.5 million a year, with the “vast majority” of such charges being S$5 or less, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Wednesday (Feb 14).

DBS obtains licence to underwrite non-financial corporate bonds in China

THE lender said it is the first South-east Asia headquartered bank to secure such a licence, which was awarded by China’s National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors.

More firms look for inflation support, green incentives, SkillsFuture credits in Budget this year: UOB survey

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

AT THE top of businesses’ wish list for Budget 2024 was government support to cope with high inflation, with 45 per cent of respondents wanting this.

Shareholders, Sias raise concerns over Chemical Industries’ C-suite resignations, alleged ‘post-retirement perks’

THE group of its minority shareholders, who claim to own at least 10 per cent of the shares of the mainboard-listed company, also took issue with the nomination of non-management independent director Lim Yew Nghee as deputy chairman.

Amid funding crunch, smaller Indonesia startups face hard decision to sell or shut down

FACED with a funding crunch, smaller Indonesian startups are starting to reconsider their options, including selling their businesses to larger and more established tech companies – or in the worst case, the grim prospect of closing down entirely.