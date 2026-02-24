Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Feb 24)

The drop in quarterly bottom line came despite the national carrier group’s 25.9% year-on-year rise in operating profit to S$792 million and a record quarterly revenue of S$5.5 billion (up 5.5%). PHOTO: BT FILE

SIA Q3 earnings plunge 68.9% to S$505 million on absence of one-off gain

THE plunge was a result of the absence of one-off, non-cash accounting gain of S$1.1 billion for the year-ago period booked for the disposal of Vistara following the Air India-Vistara merger in November 2024.

S$10 billion invested in workforce initiatives over past five years: MOM

LONG-TERM unemployment rate for PMETs remains within the range observed during non-recessionary periods.

Singapore remains ‘bedrock’ for family offices, but more turn to Hong Kong or Middle East for extra bases: StanChart’s private bank head

AFFLUENT clients bring lender close to US$52 billion in net new money in 2025.

UOB leads Singapore blue chip losses on lower Q4 earnings, Wall Street’s tumble

THE bank’s Q4 net profit falls 7% to S$1.41 billion amid margin pressures from lower benchmark rates.

Singapore climbs Macquarie’s Asean preference rankings after Trump’s tariff reset

CITY-STATE is now in second place after Malaysia.

Singtel’s Digital InfraCo, Nvidia launch applied AI centre to power Singapore’s innovation capabilities

WITH the centre, large enterprises can get help in deploying AI solutions more quickly and cheaply, backed by Singtel and Nvidia’s resources.