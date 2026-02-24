The Business Times

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Feb 24)

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Tue, Feb 24, 2026 · 06:30 PM
    • The drop in quarterly bottom line came despite the national carrier group’s 25.9% year-on-year rise in operating profit to S$792 million and a record quarterly revenue of S$5.5 billion (up 5.5%).
    • The drop in quarterly bottom line came despite the national carrier group’s 25.9% year-on-year rise in operating profit to S$792 million and a record quarterly revenue of S$5.5 billion (up 5.5%). PHOTO: BT FILE

    Stories you might have missed

    SIA Q3 earnings plunge 68.9% to S$505 million on absence of one-off gain

    THE plunge was a result of the absence of one-off, non-cash accounting gain of S$1.1 billion for the year-ago period booked for the disposal of Vistara following the Air India-Vistara merger in November 2024.

    S$10 billion invested in workforce initiatives over past five years: MOM

    LONG-TERM unemployment rate for PMETs remains within the range observed during non-recessionary periods.

    Singapore remains ‘bedrock’ for family offices, but more turn to Hong Kong or Middle East for extra bases: StanChart’s private bank head

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    AFFLUENT clients bring lender close to US$52 billion in net new money in 2025.

    UOB leads Singapore blue chip losses on lower Q4 earnings, Wall Street’s tumble

    THE bank’s Q4 net profit falls 7% to S$1.41 billion amid margin pressures from lower benchmark rates.

    Singapore climbs Macquarie’s Asean preference rankings after Trump’s tariff reset

    CITY-STATE is now in second place after Malaysia.

    Singtel’s Digital InfraCo, Nvidia launch applied AI centre to power Singapore’s innovation capabilities

    WITH the centre, large enterprises can get help in deploying AI solutions more quickly and cheaply, backed by Singtel and Nvidia’s resources.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Daily Debrief

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More