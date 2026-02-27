Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Feb 27)

Affected cars will have their electric door circuits modified. PHOTO: ST FILE

Frasers Property defends turf with S$391.9 million acquisition of The Centrepoint rear block

[SINGAPORE] In a move that comes as little surprise to the market, Frasers Property has snapped up the rear block of The Centrepoint that was put up for a collective sale, for S$391.9 million.

ST Engineering H2 net earnings down 83.6% at S$59.9 million on one-off items; operating gain up 22.5%

[SINGAPORE] ST Engineering on Friday (Feb 27) reported a net profit of S$59.9 million for the second half of FY2025, an 83.6 per cent decline from S$365.7 million in the previous corresponding period.

450 high-net-worth investors granted Singapore PR under Global Investor Programme from 2015 to 2025

[SINGAPORE] Around 450 high-net-worth investors were granted permanent residency under the Global Investor Programme (GIP) between 2015 and 2025, injecting about S$500 million directly into Singapore-based entities, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang in Parliament on Friday (Feb 27).

ComfortDelGro H2 earnings up 7.9% at S$124.3 million, full-year revenue crosses S$5 billion

[SINGAPORE] Transport operator ComfortDelGro (CDG) reported a 7.9 per cent year-on-year rise in earnings to S$124.3 million for the second half of the financial year 2025 ended December.

1,300 Toyota Prius units recalled in Singapore over rear doors that could open while car is moving

[SINGAPORE] Some 1,300 Toyota Prius cars are being recalled in Singapore over a fault in the rear electric doors, which can cause them to open while the car is in motion.

Sheng Siong posts 14% jump in H2 FY2025 earnings to S$77.1 million; proposes dividend of S$0.038

[SINGAPORE] Supermarket operator Sheng Siong delivered a 14 per cent higher net profit of S$77.1 million for H2 FY2025 from S$67.6 million previously.