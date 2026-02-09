Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Feb 9)

DBS chief executive Tan Su Shan expects that the bank will continue to benefit from customers’ search for safe havens, as the bank positions itself as a “safe, long-term, dependable and future-forward bank”. PHOTO: ST

DBS CEO Tan Su Shan urges investors to ‘buckle up’ for volatile 2026; income outlook steady despite Q4 profit miss

Q4 profit down 10% at S$2.26 billion; pays higher S$0.81 per share in dividends.

Top 20% of Singapore households hold average wealth of S$5.3 million: MOF

THE first set of official wealth data shows that property and CPF savings form the bulk of assets across all income groups.

Asian banks’ FX desks brace for volatility as yen intervention risks return

PICKUP comes despite a high base a year earlier when investors positioned for the return of Trump to the White House.

Gold rush swamps UOB; bank to turn away walk-in bullion buyers, starts appointment-only service

THE lender is also extending hours at its main branch gold counters for physical gold purchases or Gold Savings Account physical conversions.

ST Engineering breaches S$10 to close at all-time high of S$10.11; 4.1% surge follows raft of new product news

THE company’s announcements at the Singapore Airshow include a new hovercraft vessel, satellites and its biggest cargo drone.

Major tax hikes unlikely in upcoming Budget, but property tax rates may rise in future

HIKING property tax rates relatively palatable; consider concessions if rates rise