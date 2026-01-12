Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jan 12)

Deloitte’s recommendations aim to “contribute to a tax architecture that is outward-looking and complements Singapore’s economic strategy in the decade ahead”, says Deloitte Singapore’s Rohan Solapurkar. PHOTO: DELOITTE

Stories you might have missed

Returns generated by GIC, Temasek ‘reasonable and within expectations’: Jeffrey Siow

[SINGAPORE] The returns generated by Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and state-owned investment company Temasek are “reasonable and within expectations” given their respective mandates and risk profiles, said Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow.

Government took action on IP riders after spotting potential ‘serious market failure’: Ong Ye Kung

[SINGAPORE] The government stepped in to tighten Integrated Shield Plan (IP) riders only after seeing what it described as an “emerging market failure” in private healthcare, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in Parliament on Monday (Jan 12).

Optimise land use: Build 5-storey landed homes

[SINGAPORE] Through the years, land-scarce Singapore has had to constantly find land to house growing live, work and play needs.

Deloitte proposes tax framework adjustments, AI support in Budget 2026 wish list

[SINGAPORE] Deloitte called for support to help companies build artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and ease pressures on households, as well as suggested refinements to Singapore’s tax architecture, in its Budget 2026 wish list released on Monday (Jan 12).

Beijing looms large over Singapore-based Manus’ deal with Meta

[SHENZHEN] It took just 10 days for Meta’s acquisition of Manus to run into Beijing’s cross hairs, months after the Chinese-founded artificial intelligence (AI) start-up moved to Singapore without apparent incident.

Malaysia’s construction giants Sunway, IJM Corp halt trading: Is a mega-merger imminent?

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s construction heavyweights Sunway and IJM Corporation both suspended trading in their shares on Monday morning (Jan 12), reigniting long-running market speculation over a potential merger between the two diversified groups.