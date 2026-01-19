The Business Times

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jan 19)

Summarise
    • FCT owns Causeway Point and plans to transform it into a "regional mall" with a "more differentiated" tenant mix.
    • FCT owns Causeway Point and plans to transform it into a "regional mall" with a "more differentiated" tenant mix. PHOTO: FRASERS CENTREPOINT TRUST
    Published Mon, Jan 19, 2026 · 06:38 PM

    Stories you might have missed

    FCT weighs Johor Bahru retail threat with RTS Link, bets on Northern Singapore

    RETAIL sales leakage to Johor Bahru is expected to increase from about 4 per cent to about 5 per cent.

    Japan PM Takaichi to dissolve parliament on Friday and call national election on Feb 8

    SHE wants mandate for spending plans, defence build-up.

    What’s next for home loan rates? Where interest rates are headed with Fed independence in question

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    RECENT events surrounding the US Fed have clouded the outlook for further cuts in 2026.

    Cuppage Terrace, next to The Centrepoint, up for sale with S$250 million valuation

    A DEVELOPER can potentially acquire and redevelop both properties, which are next to each other.

    F&B association calls for rental caps, foreign worker levy removal in Budget 2026 wish list

    THE sector is afflicted by escalating operational costs, persistent manpower shortage and intense market competition.

    Market watchers view SIA-Air India’s commercial cooperation favourably

    SIA’s brand premium is unlikely to be diluted as both carriers continue to maintain their respective brands.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Daily Debrief

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More