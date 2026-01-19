Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jan 19)

FCT owns Causeway Point and plans to transform it into a "regional mall" with a "more differentiated" tenant mix. PHOTO: FRASERS CENTREPOINT TRUST

FCT weighs Johor Bahru retail threat with RTS Link, bets on Northern Singapore

RETAIL sales leakage to Johor Bahru is expected to increase from about 4 per cent to about 5 per cent.

Japan PM Takaichi to dissolve parliament on Friday and call national election on Feb 8

SHE wants mandate for spending plans, defence build-up.

What’s next for home loan rates? Where interest rates are headed with Fed independence in question

RECENT events surrounding the US Fed have clouded the outlook for further cuts in 2026.

Cuppage Terrace, next to The Centrepoint, up for sale with S$250 million valuation

A DEVELOPER can potentially acquire and redevelop both properties, which are next to each other.

F&B association calls for rental caps, foreign worker levy removal in Budget 2026 wish list

THE sector is afflicted by escalating operational costs, persistent manpower shortage and intense market competition.

Market watchers view SIA-Air India’s commercial cooperation favourably

SIA’s brand premium is unlikely to be diluted as both carriers continue to maintain their respective brands.