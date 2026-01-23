Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jan 23)

The official forecast ranges for 2026 will be updated in the upcoming monetary policy statement, which will be released on Jan 29. PHOTO: BT FILE

Stories you might have missed

Singapore’s 2025 core inflation averages 0.7%, down from 2.8% in 2024

DECEMBER’S core and headline inflation stayed unchanged at 1.2 per cent.

UOB soars 5% as OCBC jumps 3.4%; record highs drive STI to all-time peak

THIS comes as analysts raise their target prices for both lenders.

Hao Mart and owner sue OG over Good Class Bungalow mortgage, claiming S$57.5 million

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

THIS is the second court case that involves OG and Hao Mart, arising from the lease of the Taste Orchard premises.

SBF sees a 70% surge in businesses seeking support amid rising trade tensions

THE chamber’s total membership is up 7% and now stands at 34,200.

SGX seeks public feedback on reduction of board lot sizes

IF THE market supports the changes, they will be implemented mid-2026.

Anatomy of a scam empire: Brains and businesses behind Chen Zhi’s network centred in Cambodia

THE Business Times unravels the tangled web of sanctioned collaborators, accused associates and entities, using Handshakes data.