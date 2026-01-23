Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jan 23)
- The official forecast ranges for 2026 will be updated in the upcoming monetary policy statement, which will be released on Jan 29. PHOTO: BT FILE
Singapore’s 2025 core inflation averages 0.7%, down from 2.8% in 2024
DECEMBER’S core and headline inflation stayed unchanged at 1.2 per cent.
UOB soars 5% as OCBC jumps 3.4%; record highs drive STI to all-time peak
THIS comes as analysts raise their target prices for both lenders.
Hao Mart and owner sue OG over Good Class Bungalow mortgage, claiming S$57.5 million
THIS is the second court case that involves OG and Hao Mart, arising from the lease of the Taste Orchard premises.
SBF sees a 70% surge in businesses seeking support amid rising trade tensions
THE chamber’s total membership is up 7% and now stands at 34,200.
SGX seeks public feedback on reduction of board lot sizes
IF THE market supports the changes, they will be implemented mid-2026.
Anatomy of a scam empire: Brains and businesses behind Chen Zhi’s network centred in Cambodia
THE Business Times unravels the tangled web of sanctioned collaborators, accused associates and entities, using Handshakes data.
