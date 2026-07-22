Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jul 22)
- Members of PM Wong’s (fourth from left) new Cabinet include (from left) Goh Pei Ming, Zaqy Mohamad, Jeffrey Siow, David Neo and Jasmin Lau. PHOTO: ZB
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Cabinet reshuffle: Shanmugam named senior minister; Jeffrey Siow, David Neo, Sim Ann promoted to ministers
[SINGAPORE] Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday (Jul 22) announced a wide-ranging Cabinet reshuffle with numerous changes to ministerial portfolios, promotions and new political office appointments, including that of K Shanmugam as senior minister.
Cat A COE price eases to S$126,000 after reaching record in previous tender; Cat B also down
SINGAPORE – After hitting a record in the previous certificate of entitlement (COE) exercise, the price of a Category A COE has fallen to S$126,000.
Lermit Road bungalow owned by family of Dennis Lee’s son on the market at S$98.8 million
[SINGAPORE] A bungalow in Lermit Road, in the Cluny Park Good Class Bungalow Area (GCBA), is back on the market – this time with an indicative price of S$98.8 million.
CAAS investing S$4 billion to double flight capacity ahead of T5 opening
[SINGAPORE] Singapore will inject S$4 billion into its air navigation capabilities over the next 15 years, deploying artificial intelligence and boosting its controller workforce to help double its flight capacity.
Gold has fallen over 20% since 2026’s peak – but is it a ‘buy’? Here are the latest target prices
[SINGAPORE] Gold has been a favourite among investors this year – especially when prices surged to nearly US$5,600 per troy ounce in January.
MoneyMax shares close 5.2% higher on projected ‘significant improvement’ in H1 net profit
[SINGAPORE] Shares of MoneyMax Financial Services : 5WJ +5.16% were up by as much as 11 per cent shortly after market open on Wednesday (Jul 22), hitting an intraday high of S$0.86 at 9 am.
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Lermit Road bungalow owned by family of Dennis Lee’s son on the market at S$98.8 million