Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jul 28)
- National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat says: “The best way is for the government to shape behaviours with the judicious use of market-based incentives, where possible.” PHOTO: ST
Stories you might have missed
ABSD deadline extended to up to 7 years for developers of large en bloc sites to encourage reuse of land
[SINGAPORE] The government will extend a critical sales timeline for developers of large en bloc sites to up to seven years, a move expected to give a boost to collective sale land deals often stalled by viability concerns.
Singapore AUM up 10.1% at S$6.7 trillion as MAS eyes competitiveness push
[SINGAPORE] Total assets under management (AUM) in Singapore rose 10.1 per cent to S$6.7 trillion as at the end of 2025, on the back of robust market performance and net inflows.
Singapore tech stocks slide as chip sell-off spreads in Asia despite CXMT surge
[SINGAPORE] Technology and semiconductor stocks in Singapore slid on Tuesday (Jul 28) as a global memory chip rout that saw Applied Materials shares slide also spread in Asia.
DBS introduces agentic AI to 350,000 corporate clients
[SINGAPORE] DBS on Tuesday (Jul 28) rolled out an agentic artificial intelligence assistant to 350,000 of its corporate clients in Singapore, including small and medium-sized enterprises.
Mapletree launches first China onshore logistics fund with 1.5 billion yuan AUM
[SINGAPORE] Mapletree Investments has launched its first China logistics renminbi (RMB) fund with China Life Capital, with about 1.5 billion yuan (US$221.6 million) in assets under management.
Keppel exceeds S$100 billion target for funds under management ahead of schedule
[SINGAPORE] Global asset manager and operator Keppel : BN4 +2.73% has surpassed its end-2026 interim funds under management (FUM) target of S$100 billion ahead of schedule, the group announced on Tuesday (Jul 28).
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