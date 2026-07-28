Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jul 28)

National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat says: “The best way is for the government to shape behaviours with the judicious use of market-based incentives, where possible.” PHOTO: ST

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ABSD deadline extended to up to 7 years for developers of large en bloc sites to encourage reuse of land

[SINGAPORE] The government will extend a critical sales timeline for developers of large en bloc sites to up to seven years, a move expected to give a boost to collective sale land deals often stalled by viability concerns.

Singapore AUM up 10.1% at S$6.7 trillion as MAS eyes competitiveness push

[SINGAPORE] Total assets under management (AUM) in Singapore rose 10.1 per cent to S$6.7 trillion as at the end of 2025, on the back of robust market performance and net inflows.

Singapore tech stocks slide as chip sell-off spreads in Asia despite CXMT surge

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[SINGAPORE] Technology and semiconductor stocks in Singapore slid on Tuesday (Jul 28) as a global memory chip rout that saw Applied Materials shares slide also spread in Asia.

DBS introduces agentic AI to 350,000 corporate clients

[SINGAPORE] DBS on Tuesday (Jul 28) rolled out an agentic artificial intelligence assistant to 350,000 of its corporate clients in Singapore, including small and medium-sized enterprises.

Mapletree launches first China onshore logistics fund with 1.5 billion yuan AUM

[SINGAPORE] Mapletree Investments has launched its first China logistics renminbi (RMB) fund with China Life Capital, with about 1.5 billion yuan (US$221.6 million) in assets under management.

Keppel exceeds S$100 billion target for funds under management ahead of schedule