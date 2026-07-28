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Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jul 28)

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Published Tue, Jul 28, 2026 · 07:00 PM
    • National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat says: “The best way is for the government to shape behaviours with the judicious use of market-based incentives, where possible.”
    • National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat says: “The best way is for the government to shape behaviours with the judicious use of market-based incentives, where possible.” PHOTO: ST

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