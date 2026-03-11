The Business Times

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Mar 11)

Published Wed, Mar 11, 2026 · 06:15 PM
    • 78 Shenton Way's Tower 1 (right) is a 34-storey granite-clad building completed in 1988. The 11-storey glass-clad Tower 2 beside it was completed in 2009.
    78 Shenton Way's Tower 1 (right) is a 34-storey granite-clad building completed in 1988. The 11-storey glass-clad Tower 2 beside it was completed in 2009.

    Allgreen Properties, Kuok Singapore complete purchase of 78 Shenton Way

    THE new owners are not expected to redevelop the asset in the near term; they will hold it as landbank.

    54 Singapore billionaires joins latest Forbes list; Sea, Haidilao founders make the list

    THIS is up from 49 in the 2025 edition.

    Credit-friendly climate could spur debt-funded growth for S-Reits: NUS

    SEVERAL S-Reits have already offloaded properties in line with their capital-recycling strategy.

    ComfortDelGro to build new driving centre in Choa Chu Kang, invest S$200 million in driving education

    IT IS slated to replace the Bukit Batok Driving Centre by 2030.

    At Perky Lash, new home-visit service set to power next phase of growth

    THE home-grown beauty salon chain will bring its eyelash extension treatment to clients’ homes or even their offices.

    Daily Debrief

