Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Mar 11)

78 Shenton Way's Tower 1 (right) is a 34-storey granite-clad building completed in 1988. The 11-storey glass-clad Tower 2 beside it was completed in 2009. PHOTO: BT FILE

Stories you might have missed

Allgreen Properties, Kuok Singapore complete purchase of 78 Shenton Way

THE new owners are not expected to redevelop the asset in the near term; they will hold it as landbank.

54 Singapore billionaires joins latest Forbes list; Sea, Haidilao founders make the list

THIS is up from 49 in the 2025 edition.

Credit-friendly climate could spur debt-funded growth for S-Reits: NUS

SEVERAL S-Reits have already offloaded properties in line with their capital-recycling strategy.

ComfortDelGro to build new driving centre in Choa Chu Kang, invest S$200 million in driving education

IT IS slated to replace the Bukit Batok Driving Centre by 2030.

At Perky Lash, new home-visit service set to power next phase of growth

THE home-grown beauty salon chain will bring its eyelash extension treatment to clients’ homes or even their offices.