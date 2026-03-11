Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Mar 11)
- 78 Shenton Way's Tower 1 (right) is a 34-storey granite-clad building completed in 1988. The 11-storey glass-clad Tower 2 beside it was completed in 2009. PHOTO: BT FILE
Stories you might have missed
Allgreen Properties, Kuok Singapore complete purchase of 78 Shenton Way
THE new owners are not expected to redevelop the asset in the near term; they will hold it as landbank.
54 Singapore billionaires joins latest Forbes list; Sea, Haidilao founders make the list
THIS is up from 49 in the 2025 edition.
Credit-friendly climate could spur debt-funded growth for S-Reits: NUS
Navigate Asia in
a new global order
Get the insights delivered to your inbox.
SEVERAL S-Reits have already offloaded properties in line with their capital-recycling strategy.
ComfortDelGro to build new driving centre in Choa Chu Kang, invest S$200 million in driving education
IT IS slated to replace the Bukit Batok Driving Centre by 2030.
At Perky Lash, new home-visit service set to power next phase of growth
THE home-grown beauty salon chain will bring its eyelash extension treatment to clients’ homes or even their offices.
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.