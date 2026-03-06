Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Mar 6)

Chia Der Jiun, managing director of MAS, says the Value Unlock programme is about “bringing about transformation in corporate practices and concrete outcomes”. PHOTO: SINGAPORE INSTITUTE OF DIRECTORS (SID)

MAS weighs changes to corporate governance code for boards’ roles, will monitor ‘Value Unlock’ programme outcomes

MAS will examine how the principles of the code could be supplemented with practical guidance on value creation.

Singapore issues guidelines for lawyers on ethical generative AI use

THE framework addresses ‘hallucinations’ and the risk of bias in generative AI outputs.

Singdollar appreciated at average rate of 1.3% against ringgit over 2020 to 2025: Alvin Tan

MEASURES to support local businesses, given the impending RTS Link, will be announced later.

Sats says no ‘material interruption’ to Middle East cargo operations amid Iran war

THE company provides air cargo handling services and operates facilities in Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Johor leads as Malaysia’s approved investments hit record RM426.7 billion in 2025

SINGAPORE and China are the top foreign investors, combining to reach RM116.3 billion in approved investments.

LHN’s co-living spinoff Coliwoo eyes sale of 7 freehold assets for S$218.5 million

THE portfolio consists of commercial units, serviced apartments, a hotel and student hostels.