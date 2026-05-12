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Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (May 12)

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Published Tue, May 12, 2026 · 06:30 PM
    • The planned development can deliver around 3 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity.
    • The planned development can deliver around 3 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity. PHOTO: REUTERS

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