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Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Nov 12)

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Published Thu, Nov 12, 2026 · 06:45 PM
    • Singapore Airlines will commemorate its 80th anniversary in May 2027.
    • Singapore Airlines will commemorate its 80th anniversary in May 2027. PHOTO: BT FILE

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    Genting Singapore Q3 net profit falls 42.2% to S$54.7 million on softer premium gaming

    Integrated resort operator Genting Singapore posted a 42.2 per cent fall in net profit to S$54.7 million for its third quarter ended Sep 30, from S$94.6 million in the corresponding year-ago period.

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    Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has never anointed a successor, but many analysts and investors see two people as particularly likely candidates, at least for the short term: Nvidia’s uber-engineer Ian Buck and chief financial officer Colette Kress.

    Singapore life insurers pay out more than S$15 billion in first 9 months of 2026

    Life insurers in Singapore paid out more than S$15 billion in insurance claims and maturity benefits in the first nine months of 2026.

    CDL shares hit one-year low after warning of ‘significantly weaker’ H2 performance

    Shares of City Developments Ltd (CDL) hit a one-year low on Thursday (Nov 12), a day after the property group warned that it expects to post a “significantly weaker” financial performance in the second half of FY2026.

    StarHub Q3 profit falls 82.4% to S$3.9 million amid high operating leverage, depreciation

    StarHub on Thursday reported an 82.4 per cent drop in net profit to S$3.9 million for the third quarter ended Sep 30, from S$22.1 million in the year-ago period.

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