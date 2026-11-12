Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Nov 12)

Singapore Airlines will commemorate its 80th anniversary in May 2027. PHOTO: BT FILE

Stories you might have missed

Special dividend for SIA’s 80th anniversary? CEO says extra payout will need board’s nod

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has not ruled out a special dividend to celebrate its 80th anniversary next year, said its CEO Goh Choon Phong when he was asked about the possibility of rewarding shareholders to mark the occasion.

Genting Singapore Q3 net profit falls 42.2% to S$54.7 million on softer premium gaming

Integrated resort operator Genting Singapore posted a 42.2 per cent fall in net profit to S$54.7 million for its third quarter ended Sep 30, from S$94.6 million in the corresponding year-ago period.

Who could replace Jensen Huang? Nvidia’s top engineer and CFO tipped as CEO candidates

THE BUSINESS TIMES INSIGHTS Powering Asean's Future 2026 Find out how enterprises are navigating power constraints and sustainability targets ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has never anointed a successor, but many analysts and investors see two people as particularly likely candidates, at least for the short term: Nvidia’s uber-engineer Ian Buck and chief financial officer Colette Kress.

Singapore life insurers pay out more than S$15 billion in first 9 months of 2026

Life insurers in Singapore paid out more than S$15 billion in insurance claims and maturity benefits in the first nine months of 2026.

CDL shares hit one-year low after warning of ‘significantly weaker’ H2 performance

Shares of City Developments Ltd (CDL) hit a one-year low on Thursday (Nov 12), a day after the property group warned that it expects to post a “significantly weaker” financial performance in the second half of FY2026.

StarHub Q3 profit falls 82.4% to S$3.9 million amid high operating leverage, depreciation

StarHub on Thursday reported an 82.4 per cent drop in net profit to S$3.9 million for the third quarter ended Sep 30, from S$22.1 million in the year-ago period.