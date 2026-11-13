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Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Nov 13)

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Published Fri, Nov 13, 2026 · 06:45 PM
    • With former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s departure, investors are now turning their attention to the company’s leadership and governance.
    • With former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s departure, investors are now turning their attention to the company’s leadership and governance. PHOTO: REUTERS

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