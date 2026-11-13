Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Nov 13)

With former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s departure, investors are now turning their attention to the company’s leadership and governance. PHOTO: REUTERS

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[SINGAPORE] When news broke of former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang being ensnared in an alleged honey trap espionage, retail investor Asiya Bakht was quick to snap up shares in the world’s biggest chip company.

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Singtel says Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s exit has not hit its AI chip deliveries

[SINGAPORE] Singtel has not seen any delays in the deliveries of Nvidia chips for its sovereign artificial intelligence cloud arm RE:AI, following the resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, said Yuen Kuan Moon, the telco’s group CEO, on Friday.

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ST Engineering Q3 revenue rises 9% to S$3.4 billion, declares interim dividend of S$0.05 per share

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