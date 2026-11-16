PM Lawrence Wong (fifth from right) welcomes China’s proposal to designate 2027 as the Year of Asean-China AI Cooperation. PHOTO: MDDI

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Asean Summit: PM Wong urges swift conclusion of substantive South China Sea code

[MANILA] Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has urged the “expeditious conclusion” of a substantive South China Sea Code of Conduct that is consistent with international law, amid ongoing negotiations between Asean and China over the disputed waterway.

Thomson Reserve lifts October new private home sales to 12-month high

[SINGAPORE] Developers sold 1,716 new private homes in October, the highest monthly tally since the year-ago period, with mega project Thomson Reserve accounting for six in 10 sales.

Who is Leo KoGuan, the Singapore-based billionaire backing Nvidia’s Jensen Huang?

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[SINGAPORE] Billionaire investor Leo KoGuan on Friday (Nov 13) said that he would not buy more Nvidia shares without co-founder Jensen Huang at the helm.

Singapore firms snap up cyber insurance, but coverage gaps persist as AI threats grow

[SINGAPORE] More Singapore companies are buying cyber insurance as premiums fall, and as artificial intelligence makes attacks swifter and more sophisticated.

Small businesses in Singapore need more guidance to gain AI benefits: Meta study

[SINGAPORE] Nearly all, or 94 per cent, of small business owners surveyed in Singapore believe they need more guidance to make the most of artificial intelligence, showed a new YouGov research commissioned by Meta and released on Monday (Nov 16).

Analysts lower Sea target price, flag rising Monee credit costs

[SINGAPORE] Analysts have lowered their target prices for Sea following its third-quarter results, as rising investment costs, margin pressures at Shopee and growing credit risks at digital financial services arm Monee weigh on its earnings outlook.