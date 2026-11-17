PM Lawrence Wong says Asean should take further steps towards creating a single regional market. PHOTO: ASEAN

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‘Deeper integration, wider partnerships’: PM Wong sets out goals as Singapore takes over Asean chair

[MANILA] Asean must deepen economic integration among its members while remaining open to the rest of the world, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Tuesday (Nov 17), as the Republic formally took over the grouping’s chairmanship for 2027.

PM Wong heads to China for Apec Summit, will meet Xi Jinping and Li Qiang

[SHENZHEN] Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will make a four-day visit to China this week, where he is expected to meet President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

CapitaLand, Far East, Sing Holdings team up in S$1.8 billion bid at S$910 psf ppr for Jurong Lake District site

THE BUSINESS TIMES INSIGHTS Powering Asean's Future 2026 Find out how enterprises are navigating power constraints and sustainability targets ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

[SINGAPORE] A mixed-use site in Jurong Lake District, where a massive business district is being planned, drew two bids at a state tender on Tuesday.

Singapore’s NODX growth likely to cool after vessel, pharma shipments lift October to record

[SINGAPORE] The Republic’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) growth is likely to moderate in the coming months after a record surge in October, economists said on Tuesday.

Analysts maintain buy calls on Singtel after ‘encouraging’ H1 results

[SINGAPORE] Analysts remain positive on Singtel’s prospects following its first-half FY2027 results, with five brokerages maintaining their “buy” calls on the telecommunications group as underlying earnings improved despite a decline in reported net profit.

‘If there’s a price to be paid, so be it’: George Yeo says Singapore must safeguard its reputation

[SINGAPORE] The Republic must remain flexible in navigating geopolitical tensions, but should be prepared to resist external pressure when its reputation is at stake, said Singapore’s former foreign minister George Yeo.