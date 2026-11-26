The new tariff announcements build on findings from a probe into trading partners’ excess industrial capacity. PHOTO: REUTERS

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‘Very disappointed’: Singapore disagrees with US tariff rationale, to seek lower levies

[SINGAPORE] The Republic disagrees with findings from the US Trade Representative’s (USTR) office, and is “very disappointed with the proposed actions” against Singapore, the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI) said on Thursday (Nov 26).

Asia markets unfazed by latest US tariff move; STI ends 0.7% higher

[SINGAPORE] Asia stock markets ended Thursday (Nov 26) slightly higher after a volatile overnight trade in the US and fresh tariff news.

MAS green-lights retail investor access to wider range of complex funds, but excludes private-market funds

The Business Times Insights Asia Pacific Sustainability Index 2026 Sustainability has reached Apac boardrooms but are board members sufficiently equipped? Find out more in our report. ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

[SINGAPORE] Retail investors may soon be able to access a wider range of new fund product types, as the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) implemented its revised Code on Collective Investment Schemes (CIS Code) on Thursday (Nov 26).

Keppel CEO on telco merger: S$33 million StarHub dividend beats M1’s S$3 million contribution

[SINGAPORE] Keppel’s potential annual dividends from its StarHub stake following the latter’s proposed merger with M1 would be 10 times what M1 currently contributes to group profit.

OCBC opens 100-tonne gold vaulting facility to meet growing institutional demand

[SINGAPORE] OCBC announced on Thursday (Nov 26) that it opened its first dedicated gold vault to complement its existing shared vaulting arrangements in the Republic.

HSBC eyes Asean stocks with new EQDP fund as it scales its Singapore asset management business

[SINGAPORE] HSBC will take a regional approach with its new fund under Singapore’s Equity Market Development Programme (EQDP) by aiming to differentiate itself from other fund managers under the mandate.